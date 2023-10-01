News you need to know: Obiena delivers, Paalam advances, Gilas slips and more

Obiena wins, sets new Asiad record

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Philippines has joined the winners’ circle in the Asian Games, thanks to EJ Obiena.

The world No. 2 pole vaulter broke the Asiad record right on the first attempt on Saturday at the Olympic Sports Centre in Hangzhou, clearing 5.90 meters.

The previous record was 5.70 set in the Jakarta 2018 Asiad by Japan’s Seito Yamamoto of Japan.

China’s Huang Bokai cleared 5.65m for silver, while Hussain al Hizam also later cleared 5.65m for bronze.

Gilas slips

PHOTO: PSC

THE Philippine men’s basketball team faces a tougher task in the bid to make the quarterfinals in the Asiad.

Gilas could not get an outright spot to the round of eight, bowing to Jordan, 62-87, on Saturday at the Zijingang gymnasium.

Justin Brownlee matched Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s 24 points, but the rest of the Jordanian squad proved too much.

Scottie Thompson was the only other Filipino to score in double digits, delivering 11 points, while the Jordanians had five players scoring at least 10.

What next?

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GILAS Pilipinas, 1-2 in pool play, takes on Qatar in a playoff for a quarterfinal spot on Tuesday in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Qatar placed third in Group C with a 1-2 win-loss record.

If the Filipinos get past the Qataris, they get to face Iran, which advanced outright to the quarterfinals by topping Group A with a 3-0 record.

Paalam advances

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

OLYMPIC silver medalist Carlo Paalam reached the featherweight boxing quarterfinals, outpointing Uulu Munarbek Seiitbek of Kyrgyzstan on Saturday in the Asian Games at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

The 25-year-old Filipino won, 4-1, setting up a showdown with world champion Abdumalik Khalokov.

The 23-year-old fighter from Uzbekistan won by unanimous decision over Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Duong to advance.

The quarterfinal round is set on Tuesday.

Filipinas out

THE Japan women’s football team has sent the Filipinas packing.

Mami Ueno had four goals in the second half as Japan scored an 8-1 win to reach the semifinals.

Sarina Bolden scored the Philippines’ only goal, a header off a Sara Eggesvik corner kick in the 68th minute.

