News you need to know: EJ Obiena, Calvin Abueva, PBA updates and more

Obiena gains world meets

WITH the 5.81-meter vault that earned him gold in Poland, EJ Obiena has qualified for two world tournaments this year.

The Filipino Olympian met the qualifying standard of 5.81 meters for the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade from March 18 to 20 and 5.80-m for the World Athletics Championships from July 15 to 24 in Eugene, Oregon.

Obiena cleared the height in only his third tournament of the year.

Holder of the Asian record at 5.93-m, Obiena will make his second appearance in the World Championships after his debut in 2019 in Doha where he placed 15th. Obiena will compete in the World Indoors for the first time.

Beast hurt

MAGNOLIA faces several weeks without Calvin Abueva, who suffered a calf injury.

The Hotshots confirmed an MRI showed a slight tear in Abueva’s calf and the forward is scheduled to meet a doctor on Wednesday.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said Abueva mentioned the pain after the game against TNT last week.

The Hotshots hope the 34-year-old Abueva will be back in harness for the playoffs.

Magnolia, unbeaten in four games and co-leader in the Governors’ Cup with Meralco, is scheduled to face NLEX on Wednesday.

“We feel hindi naman ganun ka-grabe kasi natapos niya pa yung laro. Pero dahil sumasakit nga, kailangan pag-pahingahin muna siya,” said Victolero.

Orlando Johnson is back

SAN Miguel fields new import Orlando Johnson as the Beermen face TNT on Wednesday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The 32-year-old Johnson was tapped to replace Brandon Brown. SMB is on a three-game winning streak after starting the conference with two losses.

Johnson averaged 33.7 points and 12.6 rebounds in 12 games with Ginebra in 2015. He last played for the Brisbane Bullets in Australia.

TNT has lost two straight games and holds a 2-4 win-loss record.

