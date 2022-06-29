News you need to know: EASL grouping, Gilas update and more

PBA in East Asia Super League

COMMISSIONER Willie Marcial is confident the PBA will challenge for the title in the East Asia Super League.

The league had agreed to send the top two Philippine Cup teams to the EASL tournament and on draw day Tuesday, the domestic league champion was grouped with Japan’s Ryukyu Golden Knights and Korea’s Anyang KGC.

The All-Filipino conference runner-up was then drawn with KBL champion Seoul SK Knights, B. League counterpart Utsunomiya Brex, and the Bay Area Dragons.

“Malaki ang tsansa natin … Abangan nila ang Pilipinas,” said Marcial.

The tournament offers $1 million to the champion.

Group play is home-and-away, with the top two advancing to the semifinals.

EASL co-founder and CEO Matt Beyer said the league is looking to hold the playoff round in the Philippines.

Gilas vs Tall Blacks set

The Philippines faces Corey Webster and the Tall Blacks.

THE Philippine men’s basketball team is all set for battle against New Zealand in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The team arrived in in Auckland on Tuesday, two days ahead of the game at Eventfinda Stadium.

Kiefer Ravena leads the Gilas Pilipinas squad team also featuring SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso, Carl Tamayo, Rhenz Abando, William Navarro, Lebron Lopez, Kevin Quiambao, Dwight Ramos and Geo Chiu.

New Zealand won, 88-63, over the Philippines in February.

