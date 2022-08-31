News you need to know: Eala is new PSC chief, Gilas plans and more

Eala is new PSC chief

The PSC has a new chief, three commissioners still to be named. PHOTO: Power & Play

FORMER PBA Commissioner Noli Eala has been appointed chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

"Sports has always been my passion. My involvement in sports for the last 33 years in almost every facet is a testimony to this," Eala told SPIN.ph.

"But never did it cross my mind that I would be given this honor and privilege to lead the PSC and our country’s sports agenda. I feel blessed, humbled and grateful especially to President Marcos for this opportunity to serve Philippine sports again.

"Now I’m so excited to get to work."

Malacanang issued the appointment a month after former bowling world champion Bong Coo was named as one of the commissioners of the government’s sports arm.

Eala, the founding executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), was also sports director at San Miguel Corporation.

Three more commissioners will be appointed to the PSC board.

Gilas plans

Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto come up with fine performances for Gilas. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

TWO more qualifying windows are set, giving teams more chances to try other combinations before the Fiba Basketball World Cup, but coach Chot Reyes said the Gilas Pilipinas roster is getting clearer.

With its centerpiece finally seeing action, Gilas went 1-1 in the fourth window of the Fiba qualifiers, giving the coaching staff something to work on as they assemble a team for the world meet.

“Yes, there’s still some guys we’d like to look at, but by and large, yeah,” said the Gilas coach when asked about shoo-ins to the Philippine team next year.

Jordan Clarkson has committed to play in the world meet next year, while a good number of players from the games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia expected to be retained.

“We saw how Dwight and JC played together aside from Kai. So I think that was very important,” said Reyes.

"We also had the chance to test the versatility of the team, sometimes we’d go big with Kai and Japeth together.

Fiba still has qualifying windows in November and February.

