News you need to know: Dragons squeak, Hidilyn gives back and more

Blackwater wins

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

BASER Amer showed the way as Blackwater defeated Phoenix, 97-85, on Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the MOA Arena.

The Bossing somehow got back on track after a humiliating conference opener where it bowed to guest team Bay Area by 46 points, with Amer sparking a fourth-quarter run for Blackwater.

Amer finished with 24 points, while Cameron Krutwig had 17 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Troy Rosario had a solid Blackwater debut after being traded by TNT last week, delivering 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Kaleb Wesson had 28 points and 26 rebounds for the Fuel Masters, who suffered their second loss in as many games.

Bay Area nips Northport

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

MYLES Powell continued his fine play in the Philippine Cup, scoring 37 points including a buzzer-beating triple to lift guest team Bay Area over Northport, 105-104, on Saturday.

The Dragons improved to 2-0 after a match that was vastly different from their opener, when Powell scored 41 and the Dragons won by 46.

Bay Area struggled against a Northport squad that got little contribution from Prince Ibeh.

Robert Bolick led the Batang Pier with 33 points, Arvin Tolentino came up with 22 points, while Jerick Balanza and Jeff Chan had 11 points each.

Ibeh scored eight on 4 of 5 shooting in 36 minutes of action.

Champ gives back

OLYMPIC gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz donated weightlifting equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Friday at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

“It’s my way of giving back, not only in the AFP, but in weightlifting,” said Diaz. “Kasi nag-promise ako after ko manalo sa Tokyo Olympics na mag-donate ako ng weightlifting equipment para ma-increase din ‘yung awareness sa sports ko na weightlifting.”

The equipment was turned over to the Office of the Chief Special Services of the AFP, PAF, Navy, and the Philippine Army. There are also plans to donate equipment to the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Diaz said she was told that weightlifting will be part the AFP, PNP, and Coast Guard’s annual competition.

