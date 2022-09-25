Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 25
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Dragons squeak, Hidilyn gives back and more

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    undefined
    Baser Amer and the Bossing bounce back; Myles Powell and then Dragons go 2-0; Hidilyn Diaz donates weightlifting equipment.
    PHOTO: Spin.ph / PBA Images

    Blackwater wins

    Baser Amer Blackwater vs Phoenix

    BASER Amer showed the way as Blackwater defeated Phoenix, 97-85, on Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the MOA Arena.

    The Bossing somehow got back on track after a humiliating conference opener where it bowed to guest team Bay Area by 46 points, with Amer sparking a fourth-quarter run for Blackwater.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Amer finished with 24 points, while Cameron Krutwig had 17 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

    Troy Rosario had a solid Blackwater debut after being traded by TNT last week, delivering 15 points and 10 rebounds.

    Kaleb Wesson had 28 points and 26 rebounds for the Fuel Masters, who suffered their second loss in as many games.

    Watch Now

    Bay Area nips Northport

    Myles Powell Bay Area Dragons vs NorthPort

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MYLES Powell continued his fine play in the Philippine Cup, scoring 37 points including a buzzer-beating triple to lift guest team Bay Area over Northport, 105-104, on Saturday.

    The Dragons improved to 2-0 after a match that was vastly different from their opener, when Powell scored 41 and the Dragons won by 46.

    Bay Area struggled against a Northport squad that got little contribution from Prince Ibeh.

    Robert Bolick led the Batang Pier with 33 points, Arvin Tolentino came up with 22 points, while Jerick Balanza and Jeff Chan had 11 points each.

    Ibeh scored eight on 4 of 5 shooting in 36 minutes of action.

    Champ gives back

    Hidilyn Diaz donates weightlifting equipment

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    OLYMPIC gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz donated weightlifting equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Friday at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

    “It’s my way of giving back, not only in the AFP, but in weightlifting,” said Diaz. “Kasi nag-promise ako after ko manalo sa Tokyo Olympics na mag-donate ako ng weightlifting equipment para ma-increase din ‘yung awareness sa sports ko na weightlifting.”

    The equipment was turned over to the Office of the Chief Special Services of the AFP, PAF, Navy, and the Philippine Army. There are also plans to donate equipment to the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard.

    Diaz said she was told that weightlifting will be part the AFP, PNP, and Coast Guard’s annual competition.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Baser Amer and the Bossing bounce back; Myles Powell and then Dragons go 2-0; Hidilyn Diaz donates weightlifting equipment.
      PHOTO: Spin.ph / PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again