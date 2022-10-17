News you need to know: Dragons rip San Miguel, UP nips Ateneo and more

Dragons bounce back

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ANDREW Nicholson came up with a strong start, carrying Bay Area to a 113-87 victory over San Miguel in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Dragons bounced back from a loss to Ginebra as Andrew Nicholson scored 25 of his 39 points in the first half, improving their win-loss record to 5-1, behind only Magnolia at 5-0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

San Miguel was without June Mar Fajardo, out up to eight weeks after the six-time MVP underwent surgery to fix a misaligned cartilage in his larynx from an inadvertent elbow from Rain or Shine’s Steve Taylor Jr. last week.

Watch Now

Diamond Stone was held to 11 points and the Beermen lost for the second time in three games.

Hotshots stay unbeaten

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MAGNOLIA kept its slate unblemished, scoring a 109-91 victory over Northport on Sunday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Nick Rakocevic continued his fine play, delivering 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Hotshots notched their fifth win in as many games.

Northport was without Arwind Santos, who according to a source needed rest after experiencing knee pain.

Kevin Ferrer led the Batang Pier in scoring, delivering 19 points as Robert Bolick chipped in 15, while import Price Ibeh matched Arvin Tolentino’s 11 points.

UP joins NU on top

PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

UNIVERSITY joined National University on top of the UAAP Season 84 standings after a 76-71 overtime win over Ateneo on Sunday at the MOA Arena.

Carl Tamayo had 20 points and James Spencer added 14 as the Maroons improved to 4-1.

Ateneo slipped to joint third at 3-2 with University of the East and La Salle.

Dave Ildefonso had 22 points and Forthsky Padrigao added 15 for the Blue Eagles.

The UE Red Warriors won 78-68, sending the University of Sto. Tomas Tigers to their fourth loss in five games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.