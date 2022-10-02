News you need to know: Dragons, Hotshots win; UAAP roundup and more

Dragons, Hotshots win

Myles Powell comes up with another huge game for Bay Area. PHOTO: PBA Images

MYLES Powell again showed the way for Bay Area, scoring 32 as the Dragons rallied from an early 16-point deficit to beat Phoenix, 101-91, on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Three other Dragons scored in double figures on the way to their third win in as many games.

Javee Mocon scored 22, Tyler Tio added 21 points, while import Kaleb Wesson came up with 17 on 6 of 20 shooting for the Fuel Masters, winless in three games.

Magnolia got a win run going, getting past Converge, 109-105.

Nick Rakocevic had 21 points, Paul Lee added 20, while Mark Barroca came up with 19 after suffering a dislocated pinky as the Hotshots improved to 2-0.

The FiberXers slipped to 1-1.

Quincy Miller led all scorers, delivering 38 points for Converge, while Justin Arana added 14.

Maroons, Tigers off to fine start

Terrence Fortea and the Maroons score a tough opening-night victory. UAAP

DEFENDING champion University of the Philippines squeaked past gritty La Salle, 72-69, on opening night of the UAAP Season 85 basketball tournament on Saturday at MOA Arena.

Carl Tamayo had 18 points and 19 rebounds, while Terrence Fortea added 15 for the Maroons.

Schonny Winston had 27 points while no other Archer scored in double figures, with Evan Nelle finishing with nine.

University of Sto. Tomas came up with a huge opening-day win, turning back Adamson, 69-60.

Nic Cabanero was the lone Tiger to finish with a double-digit score, delivering a game-high 33.

Lenda Douanga and Joshua Yerro had 13 points each, while Didat Hanapi and Jerom Lastimosa scored 10 apiece for the Falcons.

NCAA bans Mapua player for life

NCAA basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante has banned Gab Gamboa for life from the league.

THE NCAA ruled Gab Gamboa ineligible for Season 98 and has been banned for life by the league.

The Management Committee learned Gamboa was enrolled at St. Clare College before transferring to Mapua just before the season.

The league overturned the Cardinals’ lone win of the season, against San Beda, where Gamboa played. Mapua drops to 0-6, while San Beda now holds a 4-1 win-loss card.

Gamboa has returned to St. Clare.

Also on Friday, St. Benilde beat Emilio Aguinaldo College, 73-61, and Perpetual Help defeated san Sebastian, 61-57.

