News you need to know: Donaire KOs Gaballo, Dillinger update and more

Inoue next for Donaire?

Nonito Donaire takes care of the mandatory title defense and now focuses on Naoya Inoue.

NONITO Donaire needed only four rounds to dispose of mandatory challenger Reymart Gaballo.

WBC bantamweight titleholder Donaire stopped Gaballo with a solid left hook to the body at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

The 39-year-old champion now gears up for a possible rematch with Japanese rival Naoya Inoue.

Nonito Donaire improves to 42-6, while the 25-year-old Gaballo suffered his first loss in 25 fights.

Dillinger out for conference

Jared Dillinger gets injured in practice. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

AS Ginebra prepares for the return of two injured players, the Kings confirmed a key member of the squad is out for the conference.

Jared Dillinger suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice and did not suit up for their Governors’ Cup debut on Sunday.

Also on the sidelines during the Ginebra game against Alaska were Joe Devance, Aljon Mariano and Mark Caguioa.

The Kings, however, are expecting Caguioa and Mariano to be back in harness soon.

Ginebra rallies to win opener

Justin Brownlee comes up huge, as expected. PHOTO: PBA Images

JUSTIN Brownlee delivered down the stretch as Barangay Ginebra opened its title defense with a come-from-behind 80-77 victory over Alaska in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Brownlee had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and dished to Stanley Pringle for the go-ahead jumper with 40.4 seconds left.

Japeth Aguilar scored 11, Scottie Thompson added nine, Christian Standhardinger added eight and Pringle finished with seven points.

Olu Ashaolu led Alaska with 19 points, Robbie Herndon scored 12, while Maverick Ahanmisi and Jeron Teng had 10 points each.

SMB squeaks past import-less Northport

Northport new guy Arwind Santos posts a double-double against his former team San Miguel. PHOTO: PBA Images

SAN Miguel held off Northport, 91-88, for its first win in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Brandon Brown had 24 points, 12 rebounds as the Beermen held off a NorthPort squad missing import Cameron Forte.

The Batang Pier reinforcement is out indefinitely due to a knee injury.

Robert Bolick led Northport with 24 points, Arwind Santos had 23 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, while Jamie Malonzo scored 22.

The Beermen hold a 2-1 record as the Batang Pier suffered their third loss in as many games.

