News you need to know: Donaire, Pringle, Japeth update and more

Pringle nearing return

Tim Cone expects Stanley Pringle to be back in action soon.

BARANGAY Ginebra is expected to be back at full strength sometime in the Philippine Cup eliminations, with Stanley Pringle nearing his return.

The 2020 Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference should be ready soon, and coach Tim Cone says there is a possibility he can suit up in the Kings’ Season 47 debut on Sunday.

The Gin Kings play Blackwater.

Pringle has been out since December at the start of the Season 46 Governors’ Cup due to a meniscus tear and underwent surgery before the year ended but according to Cone, the Fil-Am guard is now pain-free and preparing to return to action.

“The injury itself, he is a hundred percent. But his game, I don’t think it’s 100 percent there yet. He is still working. I’d say more about 85, 90 percent,” says Cone.

Japeth ‘very near’ 100 percent

Japeth Aguilar is gearing up for his return.

JAPETH Aguilar is nearing 100 percent, preparing for a return to action in the Philippine Cup after struggling with recurring calf problems in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The 35-year-old forward missed crucial playoff games but also returned to play through injury and help in Barangay Ginebra’s run to the Governors’ Cup title.

Aguilar later withdrew from the national pool for the Southeast Asian Games to recover from the injury.

Coach Time Cone said the high-flying Aguilar could be ready for the game against Blackwater at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“Japeth seems to be fine. It was a calf pull. You always worry about calf pull later on. They can recur. But I think he’s had enough rest. And he continues to rehab and strengthen all the time. Right now, he is very near 100 percent,” said Cone.

Inoue makes short work of Donaire

Naoya Inoue improves to 23-0. PHOTO: AP

NAOYA Inoue lived up to expectations and overpowered Nonito Donaire Jr., scoring a second-round stoppage in Saitama, Japan.

Inoue, an overwhelming favorite, added the WBC bantamweight belt to his WBA and IBF titles.

The 29-year-old Inoue dropped Donaire with a right to the temple late in the first round and finished off the 39-year-old Filipino prizefighter with a flurry of punches, the referee stopping the bout at 1:24 of the second round.

Inoue now holds a 23-0 record, while Donaire is at 42-7 with 28 KOs.

