News you need to know: Devance retirement, PBA deals, Gilas updates and more

Gilas invitees

James Spencer has been invited to the Gilas pool. PHOTO: UAAP

FOUR new faces join Gilas Pilipinas as it prepares for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia next month.

UAAP players James Spencer of the University of the Philippines, Sherwin Concepcion of UST and La Salle's Kevin Quiambao will be joined by NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando of Letran in the national training pool.

Team manager Butch Antonio confirmed Gilas invited 15 players.

Naturalized Filipino Ange Kouame from Ivory Coast rejoins Gilas along with Ateneo teammates SJ Belangel, Dave Ildefonso and Geo Chiu.

Japan B-League players Justine Baltazar, Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos were also listed along with University of the Philippines’ Carl Tamayo and Far Eastern University shooter RJ Abarrientos.

William Navarro and Francis ‘Lebron’ Lopez remain in the lineup after suiting up for the Philippine team that placed second in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

PBA updates

Jamie Malonzo has signed a new contract with Northport. PHOTO: PBA Images

NORTHPORT says Jamie Malonzo has signed a new contract, dispelling rumors he won’t be suiting up after a solid rookie season with the Batang Pier.

Converge is looking to trade Robbie Herndon, according to sources. Also still unsigned are Maverick Ahanmisi and Abu Tratter, whose rights belong to the FiberXers as part of the Alaska Aces franchise sale.

Meralco has a new consultant in Nenad Vucinic, a five-time Coach of the Year in the New Zealand NBL

The 57-year-old Vucinic was part of the Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff under Tab Baldwin and later with Chot Reyes.

Joe Devance retires

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



JOE Devance has retired from basketball after 16 years and 12 championships.

Made top overall pick by Welcoat in the 2007 PBA Draft, Devance went on to play for Alaska, Purefoods and Ginebra.

Of the 12 PBA titles, 11 was under coach Tim Cone — six with Ginebra.

Now 40, Devance is looking forward to more time with his family.

“I came into the PBA unsure of myself not knowing if I will be able to make it and now leaving the PBA with 12 championships. I have said it before and I’ll say it again, I am blessed,” the 6-foot-7 forward said.

