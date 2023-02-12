News you need to know: Converge stuns SMB, Palarong Pambansa returns and more

Palarong Pambansa returns

TOP high school and elementary student-athletes are set to see action in the return of the Palarong Pambansa.

Last held in 2019, the Palarong Pambansa will be held this year with a modified format to lower cost and ensure quality competition with Marikina City as hosts from July 29 to Aug. 5.

The Department of Education scheduled division meets in February, regional competitions in April and pre-national qualifying meets in July.

Converge stuns San Miguel

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

JAMAAL Franklin scored 37 as Converge edged erstwhile unbeaten San Miguel, 107-103, in the PBA Governors Cup on Saturday at the MOA Arena.

Maverick Ahanmisi added 15 for the FiberXers, which improved to 5-1 for second place with the Beermen and TNT Tropang Giga. Ginebra, which faces Magnolia on Sunday, is on top of the 12-team tournament with a 3-0 record.

Cameron Clark had 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds for San Miguel.

TNT makes it three straight wins

JALEN Hudson scored 36 points on 12 of 15 shooting as TNT overpowered Terrafirma, 131-109.

Mikey Williams went 9 for 15, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc, delivering 26 points as the Tropang Giga stretched their win streak to three and improved to 5-1.

Jordan Williams had 38 points and 10 rebounds for the Dyip, who absorbed their third loss in five games.

Volleyball results

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Kim Dy scored 17 to lead F2 Logistics to a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Akari on Saturday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cargo Movers improved to 2-0, while the Chargers are winless in two matches.

Chery joined F2 and Creamline on top after a 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 win over the debuting Army Black Mamba.

