News you need to know: Converge stuns SMB, Bay Area rips Terrafirma and more

Dragons win by 54

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

BAY Area notched its sixth victory in seven games with a 130-76 rout of winless Terrafirma on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Andrew Nicholson scored 37 points on 13 of 18 shooting before sitting out the fourth period as the Dragons tightened their grip on the No. 2 spot behind unbeaten Magnolia.

Juami Tiongson shot 9 for 15 and finished with 21 points, while Lester Prosper had 18 points on 6 of 18 shooting for Terrafima.

The Dyip have lost six games in this conference and 22 straight from last season.

Watch Now

Converge downs San Miguel

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

CONVERGE pulled off a huge win over a reeling San Miguel squad, 106-102, on Friday.

Quincy Miller showed the way with 24 points on 10 of 25 shooting, while making 16 rebounds as the FiberXers recorded their third win in five games for a share of third spot with NLEX.

San Miguel, coming off a loss to Bay Area, could not get back on track with new import Devon Scott delivering 16 points on 7 of 18 shooting, while pulling down 15 rebounds.

CJ Perez had 29 points for the Beermen, who slipped to 1-3 for 11th spot in the 13-team tournament.

Kai scoreless as 36ers get a win run going

PHOTO: Adelaide on IG

THE Adelaide 36ers scored their second win in three games, defeating the defending champions Kings, 92-88, on Friday in the Australia NBL in Sydney.

Craig Randall had 26 points as the 36ers got a win streak going after an opening defeat.

Kai Sotto played a little over three minutes, making one block but not taking a single shot.

Sotto is averaging just 8:07 minutes a game in his second season with the Australian club, logging 2.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

