News you need to know: SMB, Ginebra, Converge updates and more

Kyt Jimenez status

PHOTO: MPBL

ALTHOUGH already signed to a two-year contract, Kyt Jimenez’s San Miguel Beer debut remains uncertain.

Season 48 of the PBA opens on Nov. 5, while Jimenez’s contract with his MPBL team GenSan Warriors doesn’t expire until December.

The former YouTube sensation has yet to be released by the Warriors, who are playing the Muntinlupa Cagers in the MPBL South Division quarterfinals.

He did not see action in the Warriors’ 79-70 Game One victory over the Cagers last week.

Converge looks to acquire Mac Tallo

THE Bicol Volcanoes former coach could be set for a reunion in the PBA with one of his top guards in the MPBL.

Coach Aldin Ayo said Converge is looking to sign Mark Tallo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The former Southwestern University guard last played in the PBA with the NLEX Road Warriors.

Talks are ongoing as Tallo plays for the FiberXers in the ongoing Converge Pocket Tournament. He scored 24 in Converge’s 120-11 win over Rain or Shine on Sunday.

New Gin Kings guard 'feisty like LA'

PHOTO: PBA Images

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

COACH Tim Cone expects big things from Ginebra’s latest acquisition, 5-foot-11 Donald Gumaru.

“He’s a smaller point guard than what we're used to, but so is LA (Tenorio), and so was Johnny (Abarrientos),” said Gin Kings coach Tim Cone.

Undrafted from the 2021 PBA rookie pool, the former Arellano guard played in the MPBL for the Sarangani Marlins and got his chance to enter the big league through the 3x3 tournament with Ginebra, then as part of the Gin Kings squad in the PBA on Tour.

“We liked him in the On Tour. He played really well,” said Cone. “He’s the shooter that we wanted, and he’s a free agent.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph