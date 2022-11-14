News you need to know: Gilas sweeps road trip; Converge, Bay Area win and more

Gilas wins two away games

ROGER Pogoy and Dwight Ramos scored 13 points each as Gilas Pilipinas overcame a slow start to beat Saudi Arabia, 76-63, on Sunday in Jeddah (Monday, Manila time) in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Philippine men’s basketball team, allotted a spot in the world meet as co-hosts, improved to 5-3 in the qualifiers.

Mathna Almarwani led all scorers, delivering 19 points for Saudi, which has a 2-6 win-loss record.

Gilas earlier beat Jordan in Amman, 74-66.

Bay Area, Converge win

GUEST team Bay Area secured a spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals with a 118-98 victory over NLEX on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Myles Powell scored 36 points as the Dragons improved its win-loss record to 8-2.

Converge matched that record for joint second, scoring a 102-101 squeaker over Rain or Shine.

Magnolia leads with a 7-1 record followed by Bay Area and Converge, Ginebra (5-2), Northport (5-5), Phoenix (5-5), TNT (4-4), San Miguel (3-4), Rain or Shine (4-6), Meralco (3-5), NLEX (3-6), Blackwater (3-7), Terrafirma (0-9).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In 3x3 play, J&T Express finally won a leg title, beating TNT in their third showdown, 21-19. The Tropang Giga won the two previous title matches against the Express.

Watch Now

Amores apologizes to teammates

JOSE Rizal University’s Joshua Guiab said John Amores has apologized to the Heavy Bombers, who have been eliminated from semis contention in the NCAA.

After Amores’ rampage in the game against College of St. Benilde, a six-player JRU squad bowed to San Sebastian on Friday and on Sunday, the Bombers’ semis hopes were dashed by also-ran Perpetual Help, 72-60.

Lyceum beat San Sebastian, 73-65, in the other game on Sunday.

Letran leads with a 12-3 record followed by CSB (10-4), Lyceum (11-5), San Beda (10-5), Perpetual (7-9), San Sebastian (6-8), JRU (6-9), Arellano (6-9), Mapua (6-10) and Emilio Aguinaldo College 2-14).