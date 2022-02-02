News you need to know: Chot Reyes, Gilas player updates and more

Go, Bulanadi, Suerte move on

Isaac Go is exploring his options after the Gilas stint. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

GILAS Pilipinas is now without three of the picks from the special round of the PBA draft in 2019 after their contracts have expired.

Top pick Isaac Go has opted not to re-sign with Gilas and can now discuss options with Terrafirma, the team that picked him two years ago in the PBA Rookie Draft, or seek a stint overseas.

Allyn Bulanadi and Rey Suerte are also expected to be released and could join their PBA teams.

Suerte was picked second by Blackwater and Bulanadi fourth by Alaska in the special round of the 2019 PBA draft, placed on loan to the national team.

TNT in Fiba tilt?

Coach Chot Reyes says the TNT squad could see action in the Fiba qualifiers, but they have yet to discuss the option of adding other PBA players. PHOTO: PBA Images



COACH Chot Reyes, who was recently put back in charge of the Gilas Pilipinas program after Tab Baldwin stepped down, said fielding his PBA team TNT in the first window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers is an option.

The 58-year-old Reyes is given the reins three weeks ahead of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers and with the pool now missing several players from the last competition.

Gilas is guaranteed a spot in the 2023 World Cup field but is playing in the qualifiers as part of its preparations for the event.

While the TNT squad is being considered, Reyes said there are no plans so far to tap other PBA players.

“No plans yet. We still have to talk with Comm. Willie (Marcial),” said Reyes.

