News you need to know: Chot Reyes, Gilas roster, PBA updates and more

Chot on ‘We Want Baldwin’ chants

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

COACH Chot Reyes said he did not hear the chants from fans asking for Tab Baldwin’s return, but added he expected criticism when he was rehired as Philippine national basketball team coach.

“We want Baldwin” chants rang out around Araneta Coliseum as New Zealand ripped Gilas Pilipinas on Sunday in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Reyes, who led Gilas to a silver medal finish in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship and to the Bsketball World Cup the following year, stepped aside in 2018 and was reappointed in January as head coach.

Yeng Guiao pinch-hit as head coach before Gilas program director Tab Baldwin was assigned to call the shots. The American-New Zealander is focusing on the Ateneo Blue Eagles program, according to the SBP, paving the way for Reyes’ return.

A five-time PBA Coach of the Year, Reyes said the criticism from outside the program is the least of his worries.

“I knew I was going to get widely bashed, and criticized and hated upon, and I still took it nonetheless. Because that's never going to get in the way of my service to my country," he said.

“But unless they're here inside, in the very inner, the innards of the team, then whatever they say has very little meaning to me. I don't pay any attention to it."

Gilas roster for SEA Games

NEXT for the Philippine national basketball team is the Southeast Asian Games, and who will suit up is up for discussion.

Schedule issues with the college season means Gilas will likely be fielding a PBA selection for the regional competition set in May.

Players from the Japan B.League may also be considered again.

“We will have to meet with the PBA to synchronize calendars now that we're looking at the Southeast Asian Games,” said Reyes.

“I don’t think we'll have any of the collegiate players ... at our disposal,” he added.

For the recent Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers, Reyes had pros from the PBA and abroad joining the young Gilas squad.

Shabazz Muhammad update

COACH Leo Austria expects more fluid play from Shabazz Muhammad and the San Miguel Beermen soon.

Although the former NBA player came up with 27 points, 17 rebounds and two assists, he had eight turnovers in his PBA debut, with the Beermen bowing to Magnolia in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

“I’m confident in him that he can do way better,” said Austria. “Probably, in the next few games we will be OK.”

San Miguel is in at midtable and is now fielding its third import for the conference after Brandon Brown and Orlando Johnson.

“I’ve told them we have to improve our thinking of how to play as a team,” said Austria.

PBA allowed to welcome full crowds

PHOTO: PBA Images

THE PBA Governors Cup games will now be allowed to admit a full-capacity crowd into the Araneta Coliseum under Alert Level 1.

The same health protocols shall be applied for live audience, with fans required to present vaccination cards along with a valid ID.

Wednesday’s games have NorthPort battling Blackwater at 3 p.m., and Magnolia taking on Meralco at 6 o’clock.

Under Alert Level 2, the league only allowed a 50 percent audience capacity inside the Big Dome and the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

