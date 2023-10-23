News you need to know: Chezka Centeno is world champ and more

Centeno is World Ten-Ball Women’s Champion

CHEZKA Centeno has joined the list of Filipino world champions in pool.

After Efren “Bata” Reyes, Francisco “Django” Bustamante, Dennis Orcollo, Ronnie Alcano, Alex Pagulayan, Carlo Boado and Rubilen Amit, the 24-year-old Centeno again put the Philippines on top by ruling the WPA World Ten-Ball Women's Championship in Austria.

The 24-year-old Centeno defeated Han Yu of China, 9-5, and bagged $50,000 (around P2.8 million).

Centeno also has four Southeast Asian Games gold medals.

Barangay Ginebra update

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

AFTER a short break following Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the Fiba Basketball World Cup and the gold medal run in the Asian Games, coach Tim Cone is set to rejoin Ginebra.

The Gin Kings have started training for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup under assistant coach Olsen Racela while Cone fulfilled national team duties as assistant coach in the world meet before getting elevated to head coach for the Asiad.

Cone said Ginebra has yet to sign a new import for the conference, even as the fate of Justin Brownlee hangs in the balance after a positive drug test at the Asiad.

“No definite import yet,” Cone said when asked if Ginebra has finalized who will be their replacement import.

The tournament opens on Nov. 5 but the Gin Kings don’t see action until Nov. 17 against Converge.

College hoops roundup

PHOTO: GMA/ NCAA

MIGS Oczon scored 15 and Miguel Corteza added 12 points as College of St. Benilde defeated Letran, 68-55, on Sunday in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament in San Juan.

The Blazers notched their fifth win in nine games for a share of fifth place with Emilio Aguinaldo College, while the Knights suffered their eighth loss in nine outings and share the bottom with Arellano.

San Beda defeated EAC, 86-72, and the Lions stayed in second spot with a 7-2 win-loss record.

In UAAP Season 86 action, Mason Amos had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Ateneo dealt University of the Philippines its first loss of the tournament, 99-89.

The Eagles gained a share of third spot with La Salle at 4-3, while the Maroons slid to joint second with National University at 6-1.

University of Sto. Tomas scored its first win of the season at the expense of Far Eastern University, 68-62.

At 1-6, the Tigers remain in the bottom, while the Tamaraws slid to joint sixth with University of the East at 2-5.

