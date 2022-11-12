News you need to know: Charges filed vs Amores; Meralco, Bay Area win and more

Bolts get a win run going

KJ McDaniels showed the way as Meralco got a win run going while dealing Blackwater its fourth straight loss, 102-98, on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup in Antipolo.

McDaniels had a game-high 26 points, while Aaron Black scored 17 and Chris Banchero added 17 as the Bolts improved to 3-5 for 10th spot in the 13-team tournament.

Cameron Krutwig had 23 points and 19 rebounds for Blackwater, which slid to 3-7 for 12th spot.

Rookie Ato Ular had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Bossing.

Powell scores 50 vs RoS

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

REACTIVATED for the Commissioner’s Cup on a scheduled import switch, Myles Powell had 50 points as Bay Area routed Rain or Shine, 120-87, on Friday in Antipolo.

Powell, who played in the Dragons’ first four games before being replaced by Andrew Nicholson for the next four, nailed 11 three-pointers as Bay Area improved to 7-2, behind only Magnolia at 6-1.

Ryan Pearson, brought in to replace Steve Taylor Jr., had an anemic performance with nine points and four rebounds as Rain or Shine absorbed its fifth loss in nine games for joint seventh spot with Northport.

Anton Asistio led the Elasto Painters with 20 points, while Rey Nambatac added 12.

Charges filed vs Amores

CHARGES of serious physical injuries were filed by College of St. Benilde basketball players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis against Jose Rizal University’s John Amores.

The complaints were filed before the San Juan Prosecutor's Office after Amores went on a rampage during an NCAA game between the Heavy Bombers and Blazers on Tuesday.

Pasturan and Davis were hit as Amores went on a rampage. Amores has been suspended indefinitely by his team and the NCAA.

This is Amores' second case after University of the Philippines filed a complaint at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office for punching Mark Gil Belmonte in a preseason tournament.

San Sebastian too much for JRU

PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

SAN Sebastian scored a 92-74 victory over a Jose Rizal University squad that had only six players due to suspensions following John Amores’; rampage.

Rhinwil Yambing hit 11 three-pointers and finished with 36 markers to go with 10 rebounds as the Stags improved to 6-7 for fifth spot.

Agem Miranda had 27 points for JRU, sixth in the standings with a 6-8 win-loss record.