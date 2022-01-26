News you need to know: CBC, Northport, PBA updates and more

CBC gets new contract



TNT is not rushing Carl Bryan Cruz. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

YET to play and yet to hit top form, Carl Bryan Cruz is getting a new contract.

TNT has signed CBC to a one-year extension ahead of his first appearance with the Tropang Giga.

Cruz has yet to see action in four TNT games in the Governors’ Cup as coach Chot Reyes said they are not in a rush to field the 30-year-old forward.

Continue reading below ↓

He has been taking part in full-contact practice.

Cruz was acquired by the Tropang Giga prior to the start of the Governors Cup from Blackwater for two-time Best Player of the Conference Jay Washington and second-round picks in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Northport import update

Jamel Gurley Artis PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

NORTHPORT is in a race against time to bring in its new import ahead of their first game in the resumption of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Batang Pier had chosen to tap Jamel Gurley Artis at the end of the 2021, but travel restrictions have prevented the American forward from joining his new team.

The 28-year-old Artis has secured a visa, SPIN.ph learned.

The PBA hopes to resume the season by the first week of February and will be giving teams 10 days to scrimmage before returning to action.

“This week ang dating niya,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio on Tuesday. “Waiting pa rin, sana walang aberya.”

Artis last played for AO Ionikos Nikajas in the Greek Basketball League, averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Batang Pier are winless in four games.

PBA resumption

THE PBA is discussing plans with managers of different venues. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

THE PBA will most likely return to playing without fans again when the league resumes the 2021 Governors’ Cup by the first week of February at the earliest.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is coordinating with the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, Mall of Asia Arena, and the Ynares Sports Arena after the board agreed to resume the import-laden conference following its postponement earlier this month.

The league was able to draw the spectators back at the Araneta Coliseum on a limited capacity last December after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 2. The PBA has even scheduled a playdate at the Mall of Asia Arena for January but the league called off the games due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

The PBA has been allowed by the Games and Amusements Board to resume with a home-venue-home set-up for the teams instead of a bubble format.

Marcial said the PBA is also coordinating with the Metro Manila Development Authority through chairman Benhur Abalos for the LGUs approval.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.