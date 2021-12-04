News you need to know: CBC-JayWash trade, San Beda recruit and more

CBC-Jaywash trade

Carl Bryan Cruz is finally moving to TNT as the Tropang Giga let go of Jay Washington. PHOTO: PBA Images

CARL Bryan Cruz is officially moving to TNT Tropang Giga after modifications to the trade with Blackwater.

TNT is sending veteran Jay Washington and second-round picks in the 2022 and 2025 draft to Blackwater.

The initial trade proposal was Cruz and rookie center Mark Acuno to TNT for Chris Javier and a first round pick in next year's draft.

Cruz, picked by the Alaska Aces in the 2016 PBA special draft and traded to Blackwater in 2019, joins a TNT squad looking to complete a season double after winning the Philippine Cup.

Washington didn't suit up for TnT in the Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga.

San Beda’s 6-foot-8 recruit

PHOTO: Dr. Stephen Henry Chin and Janet Soriano

THE 6-foot-8 boy who went viral as he received his COVID-19 jab standing up, with the medical professional using a chair to administer the vaccine, is headed to San Beda.

RJ Brix Soriano Verzosa is part of the San Beda High School program but has yet to join any physical training with the Red Cubs owing to the pandemic, according to his mother Janet.

The 17-year-old from Awang, Cotabato, Brix weighs more than 100 kilograms and is in Grade 11 in Senior High School.

"May nagpakilala sa amin sa coach ng San Beda, si coach Noli Mejos, tapos ayon, binigyan nila ng scholarship si Brix, at nagpadala ng mga gamit at sapatos, ngayon may nagagamit na siya," she said.

Alegarbes wins gold in Asian Youth Para Games

Ariel Alegarbes makes waves in Bahrain.

PARA swimmer Ariel Alegarbes won the country's first gold medal in the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Manama, Bahrain on Friday night.

Alegarbes topped the men's 17 to 18 years old 100m butterfly S14 with a clocking of one minute and 1.96 seconds, giving the Philippines its first gold in this quadrennial competition in eight years.

Rei Kagose of Japan placed second with a time of 1:02.74 followed by In-Choo of Thailand with a time of 1:06.93.

Long jumper Jomer Anden was the last Filipino to win a gold in the Asian Youth Para Games, topping his event in 2013.

The Philippines sent 20 athletes from athletics, badminton, boccia, table tennis, swimming, and wheelchair basketball.

