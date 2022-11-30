News you need to know: Carlos Padilla's revelation, college hoops and more

Carlos Padilla’s revelation

HALL of Fame referee Carlos Padilla admitted helping Manny Pacquiao on the ring in a title fight over two decades ago.

A long count, a point deduction on opponent Nedal Hussein, and a headbutt that was let go.

The Filipino rising star went on to win by TKO in the 10th round.

"I think (it was the fourth round), Manny got knocked down, I thought he was going to get up, but his eyes were cross-eyed," said Padilla in between laughs in an interview posted on the WBC's YouTube channel that has since been taken down.

"I am Filipino and everybody watching the fight is Filipino, so I prolonged the count. I know how to do it. When he got up, I told him, 'Hey are you okay?' Still prolonging the fight. 'Are you okay?' 'Okay, fight!"

Text messages sent to the Pacquiao camp have yet to get a reply at post time.

Top two teams clash for NCAA title

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

It’s top seed College of St. Benilde against No. 2 Letran in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball finals.

The Blazers disposed of the San Beda Red Lions, 62-61, with Migs Oczon scoring 17 and Jimboy Pasturan delivering 16 points.

It will be the first finals appearance in 20 years for the Blazers.

Letran, meanwhile, kept alive its bid for a triple, eliminating Lyceum with a 67-58 win.

Fran Yu had 11 points and King Caralipio scored 10 for the Knights.

Arwind out

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

NORTHPORT will not have Arwind Santos for the remainder of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Batang Pier are set to see action in the quarterfinals, but Santos is out as he is scheduled to undergo knee procedure.

Santos had held off on the procedure but this time the knee has been hurting more frequently.

“Nakakalungkot lang maganda kasi kahit papaano yung record (ng team). May chance sana,” said the 41-year-old Santos.

NorthPort has completed its elimination-round schedule with a 6-6 record, provisional joint sixth with still two playdates left.