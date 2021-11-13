News you need to know: Carlo Biado wins, PBA updates and more

Brilliant Biado

Carlo Biado adds another title to his collection. PHOTO: Matchroom Pool on Facebook

CARLO Biado routed Jordan Banares, 13-6, in an all-Filipino final in the Abu Dhabi Open 9-Ball Championship.

The 38-year-old Biado claimed the title on Friday at Power Break Billiard Hall in the United Arab Emirates, bagging AED20,000 (around P272,000).

The 2021 US Open Pool Champion was never threatened in the 64-player tournament.

Biado eased past Venancio Tanio, 11-4, in the round of 16; scored a quick 11-5 victory over Roland Garcia in the quarterfinals, and handily beat Harry Vergara in the semifinals, 11-8.

Banares bagged AED10,000 (around P136,000).

VAL Acuna returns to Purefoods in the PBA.

A second-round pick by B-Meg in the 2010 PBA Draft, Acuna suits up for Purefoods Tender Juicy Titans for the PBA’s 3x3 tournament.

The 35-year-old wingman, a member of four Purefoods champion teams and later had stints in the Asean Basketball League and MPBL, joins Pao Javelona, Jun Bonsubre, Jed Mendoza and Joseph Eriobu in the Purefoods 3x3 team.

The Titans will be handled by Magnolia deputy coach Tony Boy Espinosa and assisted by Paul Sorongon.

The PBA’s 3x3 tournament is set to start on Nov. 20 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Ken Holmqvist assigned to Ginebra 3x3

Barangay Ginebra tries Ken Holmqvist in the halfcourt tourney. PHOTO: PBA Images

KEN Holmqvist has been assigned to the Barangay Ginebra 3x3 team.

The 12th pick overall in the PBA Draft in March, Holmqvist played in two games and saw action in a total of two minutes for Ginebra in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

The 27-year-old center from Davao joins Mikey Cabahug, Dennice Villamor, Jollo Go, Hubert Cani, and Rene Cunanan in the Ginebra 3x3 squad.

Holmqvist was added to the Ginebra 3x3 squad after a member of the team, Val Chuaca, was signed by Blackwater’s full squad following the hiring of Ariel Vanguardia as head coach.

SMB not done trading?

Alex Cabagnot is the next one to be let go by SMB, according to sources. PHOTO: PBA Images

ANOTHER piece of San Miguel’s 'Death Five' is being shipped out, sources told SPIN.ph.

Days after trading Arwind Santos to Northport for Vic Manuel, the Beermen are said to be sending Alex Cabagnot to Terrafirma for Fil-Ams Simon Enciso and Roosevelt Adams.

The deal has been on the table for weeks now, sources said.

The38-year-old Cabagnot played only four games in the PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor due to an injury.

