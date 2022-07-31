News you need to know: Caperal, C-Stan, Johnson summoned by PBA and more

Standhardinger, Johnson summoned

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

THE PBA Commissioner’s Office has summoned Christian Standhardinger and Franky Johnson to shed light on the incident during the pre-game warmups on Friday in San Juan.

The two will meet with league officials before Meralco and Barangay Ginebra face off in a rubber match for a semifinal spot in the Philippine Cup.

The two apparently got into a little shoving incident, with Johnson throwing the ball hard to Standhardinger, according to witnesses.

Cooler heads intervened and the two players were called to the technical officials table where deputy commissioner Eric Castro spoke with them.

Standhardinger played 40 minutes in Ginebra’s 94-87 win, while Johnson did not see action.

Caperal-Newsome clash

PRINCE Caperal has also been asked to appear before PBA officials ahead of Game Three of the Ginebra-Meralco quarterfinal series.

The Gin Kings backup big man is seen hitting Chris Newsome from behind in a social media post by the Bolts guard.

The contact was not caught by game officials.

Shortly after the game, Newsome posted Twitter post saying "Privilege making people brave! Beware of Fake Tough Guys everywhere!" after the game and hours later posted the video clip showing Caperal hitting him.

Dave Apolinario wins IBO title

DAVE Apolinario made short work of Gideon Buthelezi at the International Convention Center in East London, South Africa, to claim the IBO flyweight title.

The 23-year-old Apolinario stopped the South African in the first round, knocking out Buthelezi with a right hook.

Apolinario improved his record to 17-0, with 12 KOs.

Buthelezi, 36, dropped to a 23-6 record with 5 KOs.

