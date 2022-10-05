Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Oftana contract, SMB import switch and more

    by spin.ph staff
    6 hours ago
    Diamond Stone is tapped by San Miguel ahead of its Commissioner's Cup debut; Eyes will be on TNT new guy Calvin Oftana with Mikey Williams likely out for the Tropag Giga's opener.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball/ PBA Images

    New deal for Oftana

    Calvin Oftana TNTCalvin Oftana gets a new contract ahead of his TNT debut.

    TNT has signed Calvin Oftana to a three-year contract extension.

    Acquired last month from NLEX in a trade, Oftana’s new deal will start after his current contract expires at the end of the year.

    Terms were not disclosed.

    Third pick in last season’s rookie draft behind Joshua Munzon and Jamie Malonzo, Oftana was taken by NLEX ahead of eventual Rookie of the Year Mikey Williams.

    SMB import switch

    Diamond StoneDiamond Stone tapped by SMB ahead of Commissioner's Cup debut.

    SAN Miguel Beer has made an import switch ahead of its debut in the Commissioner’s Cup.

    Thomas Robinson has been put on the injured/reserve list as the Beermen tap Diamond Stone, who has played for Meralco in an international event.

    Stone is set to suit up as San Miguel takes on Blackwater.

    Drafted 40th overall by New Orleans in the NBA 2016 draft after playing for one season with Maryland in the NCAA, Stone played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2016-2017 season.

    TNT opening roster

    Poy Erram flagrant foul Mo TautuaaPoy Erram and several others will miss TNT's opening game.

    POY Erram will serve a suspension, several others are out due to injuries while two are uncertain for TNT’s opening game against Magnolia.

    Erram is out after commiting a second Flagrant Foul penalty 2 during Game Seven of the finals, hitting San Miguel’s Mo Tautuaa that left the Fil-Tongan with a head cut that needed six stitches to close.

    Ryan Reyes has yet to recover from a dislocated shoulder, Glenn Khobuntin an MCL injury, Raul Soyud a strained calf and Brian Heruela from arthroscopic surgery.

    Mikey Williams is in the country but reportedly still not 100 percent after a sprained ankle sustained in the Philippine Cup Finals against San Miguel.

    Jayson Castro also injured his ankle during the finals and had to sit out Game 6.

