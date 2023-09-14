News you need to know: Calvin gets hurt again, PBA Combine results and more

Calvin Abueva update

TWO days after suffering a dislocated right thumb, Calvin Abueva hurt his left hand during Philippine team practice at the Philsports Arena.

Abueva’s hand got hit by Mo Tautuaa during Gilas scrimmage but like his earlier injury, shrugged it off.

"Wala yan. Isisimba mo lang yan," Abueva said.

"Baclaran tayo, kailangan natin yan. Kailangan mong humingi ng kaunting tulong," said Abueva.

The Philippine team is preparing for the Asian Games set to open on Sept. 23 in Hangzhou, China.

Tim Cone on CJ Perez

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TIM Cone wanted CJ Perez on the Philippine team to the Asian Games but the Gilas swingman is now out of the country.

“We didn’t have a lot of direction when the World Cup ended. So immediately after the World Cup, there was no sense of, ‘We’re going to be back,’ ‘We’re going to be doing this.’ So he (Perez) ended up going overseas,” said coach Tim Cone on Wednesday.

“We really wanted him on the team, but by the time he was located and told to come to practice, he was already overseas. And it was gonna be… he had his family there,” said Cone.

“He’s gonna miss too much practice time,” according to Cone. “So we just made the decision to move on from him. He moved on, we moved on. But yes, we’re gonna miss him because he’s capable, and I think he would have killed in our system the way we play. So I think he would have been really good.”

Tuffin tops three-point contest

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

FORMER New Zealand NBL player Kenneth Tuffin topped the three-point contest in the PBA Combine on Wednesday in Mandaluyong City.

Tuffin topped the elimination with 15, then went on to match that in the final, beating Kyt Jimenez and Jolo Mendoza by three. Jamel Ramos hit nine.

Ichi Altamirano, AJ Ventura and Francis Giussani did not make the final.

Lanterns guard shines

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

ARCHIE Concepcion of MPBL team Pampanga Lanterns was named MVP of the PBA Draft Combine mini-tournament as NLEX defeated Phoenix, 78-71, on Wednesday in Mandaluyong.

The guard out of Arellano scored 14 in the final.

Raymond Binuya led NLEX in scoring with 21.

Brandray Bienes and JC Cullar scored 13 each for Phoenix.

