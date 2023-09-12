Abueva back with Gilas

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

CALVIN Abueva vows to give his all as he returns to Gilas Pilipinas for the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“Pinagdasal ko na makalaro [sa Gilas] sa age 35. Kung mabigyan ng pagkakataon uli, 110 percent ibibigay ko dito sa laban na ‘to,” said Abueva, who last played for the Philippine team in the Olympic Qualifying event against Australia in 2018.

Abueva and 12 others showed up at Gilas practice on Monday as the Philippines prepares for the continental competition set to open on Sept. 23.

Terrence Romeo’s role

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

A VETERAN of Philippine teams under Tab Baldwin and Chot Reyes, Terrence Romeo now adjusts his game to coach Tim Cone’s system as Gilas Pilipinas sees action in the Hangzhou Asiad.

“Kailangan kong mag-fit in sa sistema ni coach Tim kasi magkakaiba ang sistema ng mga coaches. So kung ano yung role na kailangan kong gampanan, yun ang kailangan kong gawin,” said Romeo.

Romeo was one of the go-to guys in his earlier stints with the Philippine team but he understands the role will be different this time.

“Yung kumpiyansa and experience ko, lagi lang nandiyan. 'Yung feeling lang na maglaro ulit at magsuot ng Gilas jersey, parang rookie lang yung pakiramdam kasi sobrang tagal na,” said the 31-year-old guard.

Brownlee and Co. gear up for battle

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

NATURALIZED Filipino Justin Brownlee rejoins Gilas Pilipinas, as expected, for the Asian Games, while four players from the Fiba Basketball World Cup have been retained.

June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Roger Pogoy and Scottie Thompson, are set to continue playing for the Philippines, which vies for the gold in the continental competition after going 1-4 for 24th place in the world meet.

Ange Kouame, a naturalized Filipino from the Ivory Coast, is also in the squad along with Chris Newsome and Calvin Oftana, the late cuts from Gilas’ Fiba team.

Added to the squad were Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins and Mo Tautuaa, with Stanley Pringle as an alternate, which brings the average age of the squad at 32.

