News you need to know: Calvin Abueva, Gilas update and more

PBA summons Abueva

Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CALVIN Abueva has been summoned by the PBA Commissioner’s Office after his ejection from Magnolia’s game against Ginebra on Sunday.

"Pinatawag ko siya," PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said.

Abueva left the MOA Arena while the Philippine Cup game was still being played, after he was sent off after a technical foul when for bumping Ginebra’s John Pinto.

Screenshots of Abueva’s Instagram story challenging the PBA over the second technical foul, later deleted, circulated on social media.

Gilas to face French league champ

TJ Parker's Asvel Lyon will play three games in the Philippines. PHOTO: eurohoops.net

ASVEL Lyon of the French Pro A League will play the Philippine men's basketball team in an exhibition game in September.

The team, owned by former NBA and France star Tony Parker, will face be in the country from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

Winner of the French top tier 20 times, Asval takes on Blackwater in the first of three exhibition matches, face the Hong Kong Dragons under Australian national coach Brian Goorjian next before capping the three-day visit with a game against Gilas Pilipinas.

Asvel Lyon, which also has NBA player Nicolas Batum as stakeholder, won the French title last year by beating rival AS Monaco.

Isaac goes under the knife

It is uncertain whether Isaac Go would be able to rejoin the Philippine team ahead of the basketball world cup. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

ISAAC Go is set to undergo surgery to repair his torn ACL within the week.

The 6-foot-7 Go faces a year out of action after the knee injury sustained in Terrafirma’s Philippine Cup elimination-round game against Northport last week.

The injury also puts in doubt the Philippine national team big man’s inclusion in the roster for the Fiba Basketball World Cup set August 25 to September 10 next year.

The Gilas Pilipinas frontcourt also suffered another blow with Ange Kouame out with a partial ACL tear.

