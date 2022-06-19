News you need to know: Caloy Yulo golden treble, Jarencio-Vanguardia sideline spat

Caloy Yulo bags three gold medals in Asian meet

Caloy Yulo shines in Doha. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

WORLD champion Caloy Yulo banked a golden treble in the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, bagging two of his three gold medals on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Yulo topped the vault, which he won in the world meet last year in Japan, with a score of 14.800.

Yulo closed his campaign with victory in the parallel bars, getting a 15.167 score. He placed second in the parallel bars of the World Championships in Japan.

The Filipino star won the floor exercise on Friday night.

Pido Jarencio on Ariel Vanguardia's decision to call a timeout but not take a shot: “Ano ba ang purpose ng timeout? Di ba para mag-shoot?” PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



NORTHPORT coach Pido Jarencio noted respect begets respect as he explained his reaction to the endgame call of Blackwater’s Ariel Vanguardia on Saturday in Antipolo.

“Kung humihingi ka ng respeto, dapat marunong ka ring remespeto sa ibang tao,” said the veteran coach after he was seen bumping Vanguardia on the sideline after the final buzzer.

Jarencio said he understood Blackwater’s move to call a timeout in the dying moments, even as the Bossing led by seven. But the Bossing didn’t call a play nor attempted to make a shot.

“Hindi lang ako ang binabastos niya, yung buong organisasyon namin ang binabastos niya.”

Vanguardia apologizes, cries foul

Ariel Vanguardia says he was surprised by Pido Jarencio’s reaction. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ARIEL Vanguradia issued an apology to Pido Jarencio during the post-game media conference, but said he also took exception to the Northport coach’s words during the sideline pat.

“Ako, mahal na mahal ko nanay ko. Every victory, namimiss ko siya. Pumanaw na siya. Wag lang mumurahin ‘yung nanay ko, please. And I apologize. Pagpasok ko dito, medyo mainit ulo ko. I apologize kasi nasama ‘yung nanay ko eh. Talagang very emotional ako. I’m very close to my mom. Kung minura mo mom ko, wag naman,” said Vanguardia.

“But coach Pido, I’m sorry if na-offend kita. I apologize na hindi ako tumira sa last possession. Pero hindi kita minura. Hindi ko gagawin ‘yun sayo dahil ang taas ng respeto ko sayo,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia said he was surprised by Jarencio’s reaction since coaches agreed before the conference that such timeouts are acceptable.

“But there’s no disrespect kasi akala ko, nag-agree na kami. I don’t know kung mas disrespectful ba ‘yung hindi ako tumira. We had the same possession. Hindi ko alam eh. Walang open shot so sabi ko, wag na tayong tumira. Baka makuha nila, maliit pa quotient.”

