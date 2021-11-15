Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Nov 15
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Marcelo, Dionisio fined; Cabagnot update and more

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Aris Dionisio and Dave Marcelo are fined by the PBA two weeks after a hotel lobby fight; Terrafirma is thinking playoffs with Alex Cabagnot.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    Marcelo, Dionisio fined

    Aris Dionisio, Dave Marcelo

    Weeks later, Aris Dionisio and Dave Marcelo are issued penalties.

    TNT’s DAVE Marcelo and Magnolia’s Aris Dionisio were fined by the PBA for a hotel lobby fight after Game Four of the Philippine Cup Finals.

    The league did not provide details, but a source said Marcelo was handed a P50,000 penalty for allegedly instigating he fight.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Dionisio was fined P30,000.

    Marcelo was barred by TNT from participating in Game Five and was not seen at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym, the Tropang Giga later saying it was an internal team disciplinary action.

    Dionisio played for Magnolia.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    TNT nevertheless clinched the title in Game Five and brought the trophy to Marcelo’s hotel room to celebrate.

    Terrafirma confidence boost with Cabagnot

    Alex CabagnotTerrafirma is counting on Alex Cabagnot to lead on and off th court.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Coach Johnedel Cardel believes Alex Cabagnot's championship experience will be a big boost for Terrafirma.

    The perennial strugglers are now thinking playoffs, with the Dyip getting a veteran playmaker with several PBA titles under his belt.

    The Dyip sent recently-acquired Simon Enciso to San Miguel in a straight swap.

    “Si Alex, marami nang experience, marami nang championships. Puwede nya ma-share din sa amin.”

    “Malay mo dahil sa kanya, matulungan niya ang team na makapasok kami sa quarterfinals,” Cardel added.

    Kai Sotto off to fine start

    Kai SottoKai Sotto does well in his first NBL preseason game with the 36ers.

    Continue reading below ↓

    KAI Sotto had seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes of play as the Adelaide 36ers edged the Cairns Taipans in overtime, 91-87, in the NBL Blitz preseason on Sunday.

    The 19-year-old Sotto shot 3 for 8 and committed four turnovers.

    The 36ers face the Perth Wildcats on Tuesday.

    The NBL season is set to open on Dec. 3.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Aris Dionisio and Dave Marcelo are fined by the PBA two weeks after a hotel lobby fight; Terrafirma is thinking playoffs with Alex Cabagnot.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again