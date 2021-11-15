News you need to know: Marcelo, Dionisio fined; Cabagnot update and more

Marcelo, Dionisio fined

Weeks later, Aris Dionisio and Dave Marcelo are issued penalties.

TNT’s DAVE Marcelo and Magnolia’s Aris Dionisio were fined by the PBA for a hotel lobby fight after Game Four of the Philippine Cup Finals.

The league did not provide details, but a source said Marcelo was handed a P50,000 penalty for allegedly instigating he fight.

Continue reading below ↓

Dionisio was fined P30,000.

Marcelo was barred by TNT from participating in Game Five and was not seen at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym, the Tropang Giga later saying it was an internal team disciplinary action.

Dionisio played for Magnolia.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

TNT nevertheless clinched the title in Game Five and brought the trophy to Marcelo’s hotel room to celebrate.

Terrafirma confidence boost with Cabagnot

Terrafirma is counting on Alex Cabagnot to lead on and off th court. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Coach Johnedel Cardel believes Alex Cabagnot's championship experience will be a big boost for Terrafirma.

The perennial strugglers are now thinking playoffs, with the Dyip getting a veteran playmaker with several PBA titles under his belt.

The Dyip sent recently-acquired Simon Enciso to San Miguel in a straight swap.

“Si Alex, marami nang experience, marami nang championships. Puwede nya ma-share din sa amin.”

“Malay mo dahil sa kanya, matulungan niya ang team na makapasok kami sa quarterfinals,” Cardel added.

Kai Sotto off to fine start

Kai Sotto does well in his first NBL preseason game with the 36ers. PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers Facebook page

Continue reading below ↓

KAI Sotto had seven points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes of play as the Adelaide 36ers edged the Cairns Taipans in overtime, 91-87, in the NBL Blitz preseason on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Sotto shot 3 for 8 and committed four turnovers.

The 36ers face the Perth Wildcats on Tuesday.

The NBL season is set to open on Dec. 3.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.