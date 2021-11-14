News you need to know: Cabagnot-Enciso trade, PBA updates and more

SMB roster revamp

Leo Austria's 'Death Five' is trimmed to three after the exit of Arwind Santos and now Alex Cabagnot. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SAN Miguel Beer has made another roster change, letting go of veteran playmaker Alex Cabagnot.

The 38-year-old guard, who saw limited action in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup due to an injury, was sent to Terrafirma for Simon Enciso.

Continue reading below ↓

The straight swap was approved on Saturday by the PBA after it was reported earlier that 2019 top pick Roosevelt Adams would be part of the deal.

Arwind Santos, 40, was moved less than a week ago, and the Cabagnot trade leaves three of SMB’s ‘Death Five’ on the roster — June Mar Fajardo, 31; Marcio Lassiter, 34; and Chris Ross, 36.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Second pick overall by Sta. Lucia in the 2005 PBA Draft, Cabagnot first joined San Miguel in a 2010 trade from Burger King. He later had a short stint with Globaport when San Miguel shipped him out early in 2014 before reacquiring him before yearend.

Enciso was a second round pick, 17th overall, in the 2015 draft by Rain or Shine and traded to NLEX. He later had stints with Phoenix, Alaska, TNT and Blackwater. He was traded to Terrafirma after the Elite's winless Philippine Cup stint.

Mac Cardona comeback plans

Mac Cardona wants to retire as a regular PBA player. PHOTO: MPBL

Continue reading below ↓

MAC Cardona is playing in the PBA 3x3 tournament, hoping to make a comeback in the PBA before retiring.

Fifth overall pick in the 2005 PBA Draft by Air1, Cardona suited up for TNT, Meralco, NLEX and Globalport before joining the MPBL in 2018.

“Sana para maganda yung pag retiro ko sa PBA kasi gusto kong mag retire as a PBA (player),” said Cardona.

Cardona will be suiting up for the Zamboanga Valientes team in the PBA 3x3.

B.League roundup

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex suffer their 10th straight loss. BB PHOTO: Niigata Albirex BB

Continue reading below ↓

Defending champion Chiba Jets overpowered Niigata Albirex BB, 88-62, on Saturday in the Japan B.League at Funabashi Arena. Kobe Paras scored two points for Niigata.

The Shinshu Brave Warriors defeated the reeling Shiga Lakestars, 89-62. Kiefer Ravena scored four points for the Lakestars, who suffered their fifth straight loss.

Seahorses Mikawa defeated the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 91-79. Bobby Ray Parks scored for the Diamond Dolphins, who saw their win streak and at two.

The Kawasaki Brave Thunders scored a 105-96 victory over the Ibaraki Robots.

Javi Gomez de Liano scored 13 points for the Robots, who suffered their 11th loss in 13 games.

The Toyama Grouses scored a 92-77 victory over San-En NeoPhoenix. Dwight Ramos scored 15 points for Toyama. Thirdy Ravena had 13 points for San-en.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.