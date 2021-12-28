News you need to know: Cabagnot, Pringle injury update and more

Lengthy layoff for Cabagnot

Terrafirma went 1-3 with Alex Cabagnot.

ALEX Cabagnot will be on the sidelines for at least eight months.

The 39-year-old Terrafirma guard had surgery to repair a torn Achilles and is out for this conference and the next.

Cabagnot sustained the injury in the game against NLEX over a week ago in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Dyip went 1-3 with Cabagnot. Terrafirma absorbed its fourth loss, bowing to San Miguel, 88-100, on Sunday.

Cabagnot won’t be available for the entire 2022 Philippine Cup.

Stanley Pringle knee issue

Staney Pringle went down with an injury ahead of Ginebra's second game. PHOTO: jerome ascaño

STANLEY Pringle does not have a torn ACL, as initially feared.

It remains uncertain, however, when the Ginebra’s guard can return to action.

The team is expected to make an announcement on Pringle’s injury soon.

Pringle was able to play one game in the Governors’ Cup before aggravating a knee problem at practice.

The Gin Kings won three straight to start the conference before bowing to Magnolia, 94-117, on Saturday.

