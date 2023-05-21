News you need to know: C-Stan retires from Gilas; PBA roster updates and more

Roster updates for PBA on Tour

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



THREE Ginebra players who missed Gilas Pilipinas’ stint in the Southeast Asian Games will remain inactive as the PBA starts its offseason tournament.

Season 46 MVP Scottie Thompson skipped the SEA Games for the birth of his first child, Japeth Aguilar is out due to an MCL sprain and Jamie Malonzo is on vacation in the US. All three will miss the PBA on Tour.

San Miguel has on its preseason roster six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo who missed time in Season 47 due to injuries.

Expected to be from injury layoffs are Isaac Go of Terrafirma and Mac Belo, now with Rain or Shine, while TNT has also listed Justin Chua on the roster team despite undergoing surgery in April to repair a torn ACL.

C-Stan retires from Gilas

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger is retiring from international play after helping the Philippines regain the gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

The 33-year-old Standhardinger, a member of three SEA Games gold medal winning teams, announced his retirement from Gilas Pilipinas on Saturday.

"My journey in the Philippines began with a SEA Games gold medal, and it seems fitting that it concludes with one as well," Standhardinger said in an Instagram post. He first won with Gilas in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEAG, then in the 2019 SEAG in Clark and the Cambodia Games this month.

Will the Bay Area Dragons return to the PBA?

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

COMMISSIONER Willie Marcial said the PBA is considering bringing back the Bay Area Dragons.

New terms will be set, including import restrictions.

The Dragons placed second to Barangay Ginebra in the Commissioner’s Cup, swapping imports through the conference.

"Maraming factors pero ... katulad ng Bay Area, gusto ring bumalik. So aayusin natin 'yung imports, 'di na pwede 'yung dalawa," he added.

