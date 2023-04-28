News you need to know: Gilas schedule, training updates and more

Gilas to set camp in Laguna

EVEN as manpower issues in the Philippine men’s basketball pool rise, training is set to get more intense with the Southeast Asian Games just around the corner.

Gilas Pilipinas, which several players already out due to injuries and personal reasons, will have a one-week closed-door training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy starting Sunday until May 6 before leaving for Cambodia.

The Cambodia SEA Games opens on May 5, with basketball competitions set May 9 to 16.

Eleven players attended practice on Thursday. TNT guard Roger Pogoy is out due a finger injury, June Mar Fajardo is recovering from a knee injury and is out of the SEA Games but is expected to rejoin the team for the Fiba Basketball World Cup. Jamie Malonzo and Mikey Williams have begged off from suiting up in the SEAG due to personal reasons.

Gilas schedule in SEAG

THE Philippine men’s basketball team will start its bid to regain the gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games on May 9 as it takes on Malaysia in pool play in Phnom Penh.

Gilas then takes on host Cambodia on May 11 before battling Singapore on May 13 at the Morodok Techno National Stadium.

In the other group are 2022 champion Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.

The top two teams in each group advance to the crossover semifinals set May 15, with the winners advancing to the gold medal game on May 16.

