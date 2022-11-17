News you need to know: Brownlee update; Magnolia, Meralco win and more

John Amores update

JOHN Amores is out of the Jose Rizal University basketball team.

Suspended indefinitely by the NCAA and the Heavy Bombers after his rampage in a game against College of St. Benilde, Amores is now suspended from classes at JRU and is required to do community service.

“All privileges accruing to Mr. Amores as a student-athlete have been canceled,” JRU said in a statement.

The Blazers’ Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis have filed charges against Amores before the San Juan Prosecutor's Office.

Justin Brownlee naturalization

THE bill seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to Ginebra’s American import Justin Brownlee got through first reading on Wednesday and the House Committee on Justice, chaired by Rep. Juliet Marie de Leon Ferrer (Negros Occidental, 4th District) looks to expedite the process.

With the Philippine team hoping to field Brownlee for the February window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, Congress is looking to fast-track the bill, authored by Rep. Mikee Romero (1-PACMAN), with approval on third reading expected before the holiday break. It will then be transmitted to the Senate where it will have to go through the same three steps.

The Philippines, allotted a spot in the Basketball World Cup and is using the qualifiers to determine the final roster, will host Lebanon on Feb. 24 and Jordan on Feb. 27.

“With respect to the current application of Justin Brownlee, the chair acknowledges the tight schedule for the next window for the Fiba qualifiers in February next year considering that we only have until December 14th or less than a month for both Houses of Congress to pass the bill on third reading before we go on a month-long break until January 23rd of next year,” said Ferrer.

“But with the help of my fellow colleagues in the House of Representatives, we hope we can act on his application of Mr. Brownlee for the Bill to be passed on third reading before the December break,” said Ferrer.

Hotshots dent Beermen’s playoff bid

MAGNOLIA scored an 85-80 victory over San Miguel Beer, with the Hotshots formally entering the quarterfinals while denting the Beermen’s playoff bid.

Nick Rakocevic scored 26 as Magnolia tightened their grip on the top spot with their eighth win in nine outings.

Devon Scott had 19 points for San Miguel, which slipped to 3-5 for 10th spot in the 13-team tournament.

Meralco boosted its playoff drive with a 97-91 victory over TNT.

KJ McDaniels scored 26 as the Bolts made it three straight wins for a 4-5 win-loss record, in joint seventh with the Tropang Giga.