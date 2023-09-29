News you need to know: Brownlee playing hurt, Ping comeback plans and more

Gilas gets win run going

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



JUSTIN Brownlee scored 22 on 7 of 21 shooting as the Philippines got past Thailand, 87-72, for its second straight win in the Asian Games basketball competition on Thursday in Hangzhou, China.

CJ Perez was the only other Gilas player to score in double figures, delivering 16 points.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Tyler Lamb led all scorers, scoring 29 for Thailand.

Gilas and Jordan dispute the top spot in Group C and an outright quarterfinal spot. The loser will have to get through the play-in.

Brownlee injury

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

JUSTIN Brownlee is playing at around 80 percent due to a foot issue, according to coach Tim Cone.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

The 35-year-old Brownlee, who underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his foot after Gilas’ training camp in Europe, came up with the points needed against Thailand but went 7 for 21.

“His leg, his foot was bothering him. I’d say he was about 80 percent today, 85 percent at the most,” added Cone. “There were times he was coming down the floor, he was limping.”

“He is such a trooper and he’s playing through it for only one reason: Cause he’s on the national team,” said the Gilas coach. “If he’s not playing for the national team, he wouldn’t be playing. So give him credit.”

Ping on track for comeback?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MARC Pingris could end up seeing action again in the PBA soon.

The former Gilas star forward was offered a spot on the Blackwater staff as mentor for its bigs, but team owner Dioceldo Sy said

Pingris, nine-time PBA champion and 15-time All-Star, retired in 2021. Now 41, Pingris could be tapped to provide some boost for the squad.

"We're just talking about him becoming our big man's coach when suddenly napunta yung usapan sa possible PBA comeback niya," said Sy. "Sabi niya kung mala-lineup siya, magpapakundisyon pa siya ng husto for a month before the season starts."

The new PBA Season opens on Nov. 5.

Filipinas gain Asiad quarters

PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

THE Philippines scored a 3-0 win over Myanmar on Thursday night to advance to the women’s football quarterfinals at the Wenzhou Sports Center.

Sara Eggesvik netted a brace, while Sarina Bolden delivered the other goal for the Filipinas for their second win in three matches in group play.

South Korea leads Group E with three with three wins in as many matches.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph