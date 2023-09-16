News you need to know: Brownlee eager to deliver for Gilas, Ginebra out of EASL and more

Ginebra out of EASL

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

GINEBRA is out of the East Asia Super League, with Meralco taking its spot.

The EASL made the annoucement but did not mention the reason why the Gin Kings are not seeing action in the home and away tournament that fires off on Oct. 11.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The league now has two teams under the MVP Group, with TNT Tropang Giga in the field.

The EASL disbanded Hong Kong-based team Bay Area Dragons last month and welcomed the New Taipei Kings of Taiwan’s P.League+.

The league features Japan B.League teams Ryukyu Golden Kings and Chiba Jets, and Korean Basketball League’s Anyang Red Boosters and Seoul SK Knights.

Brownlee eager to deliver for Gilas

JUSTIN Brownlee is unfazed as he prepares to play through pain for the Philippine men’s basketball team in the Asian Games.

Coming off surgery to remove bone spurs from his foot, Brownlee is eager to deliver as he rejoins Gilas for the Asiad.

“I feel pretty good … Of course, there’s going to be a couple of aches and pains and stuff that I’ll probably have to play through at this time,” said Brownlee.

“I’m just taking how it is and taking it step-by-step and just try not to really rush into it even though it’s just a short time now for the Asian Games. I don’t want to really rush but just solely trying to get back to a hundred percent or close as I can.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Cone says nobody better than Brownlee

COACH Tim Cone says Justin Brownlee, even though yet to hit 100 percent, is the best choice for Gilas Pilipinas as this time.

“Who else have we got? We don’t have any naturalized player out there that we can replace him with,” said Cone.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Ninety-five percent, 90 percent Justin is going to be better than anybody else we can get at this time.”

Magnolia signs Joseph Eriobu

MAGNOLIA has moved Joseph Eriobu to its main squad in the PBA.

The 31-year-old Fil-Nigerian was a key player of the Purefoods TJ Titans in the PBA 3x3 and did fine in his stint with the Magnolia Hotshots in the preseason series PBA on Tour, which led to his getting a shot for a PBA return.

After playing for Mahindra, Phoenix and Blackwater, Eriobu had short stints in the Hong Kong league before joining Purefoods.

Eriobu averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist for the Hotshots, who went 11-0 in the PBA on Tour.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph