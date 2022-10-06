News you need to know: Blackwater, Magnolia win; UAAP roundup and more

Bossing down Beermen

Troy Rosario and the Bossing are back on track. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CAMERON Krutwig posted a triple-double as Blackwater stunned San Miguel Beer, 109-106, on Wednesday in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Krutwig had 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Bossing improved to 2-2.

Baser Amer scored 16, including the go-ahead triple for a 107-106 Blackwater lead.

San Miguel, the last team to win the Commissioner’s Cup, was playing its first game of the conference after topping the Philippine Cup.

June Mar Fajardo led San Miguel with 23 points, while Diamond Stone, tapped to replace Thomas Robinson before the Beermen’s conference debut, scored 20 on 7 of 23 shooting.

Hotshots overcome TNT

Calvin Abueva leads the way for the Hotshots. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MAGNOLIA spoiled Calvin Oftana’s TNT debut, scoring a 94-92 victory in the Commissioner's Cup.

Calvin Abueva had 25 points, while Nick Rakocevic scored 22 before leaving hurt in the fourth.

Jackson Corpuz fell on Rakocevic’s right knee while being defended by Roger Pogoy, who was called for a technical foul for a push.

Oftana, acquired by TNT in a trade in between conferences and signed to a new three-year deal before the Tropang Giga’s conference opener, had 12 points.

Cameron Oliver had 43 points and 17 rebounds for TNT.

UAAP roundup

UE ends a long run of futility. PHOTO: UAAP

SCHONNY Winston scored 19 as La Salle sent University of Sto. Tomas crashing back to earth, 83-63, on Wednesday in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament in Pasig.

CJ Austria had 13 points, while Michael Phillips and Kevin Quiambao scored 11 each as the Archers bounced back from an opening-day defeat to defending champion University of the Philippines.

Migs Pangilinan had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.

The Maroons overcame the Adamson Falcons in overtime, 87-78, to go 2-0.

Zavier Lucero scored 15 and Malick Diouf added 13 for UP.

Jerom Lastimosa led all scorers, delivering 25 points for Adamson, winless in two games.

Ateneo joined UP on top of the standings with a 77-60 tour of National University.

Ange Kouame scored 17 and Forthsky Padrigao added 13 for the Blue Eagles.

Michael Malonzo led the Bulldogs with 13 points.

University of the East ended its run of futility, scoring a 76-66 win over Far Eastern UIniversity.

Kyle Paranada scored 25 as the Red Warriors halted a 15-game skid and improved to 1-1 this season.

Patrick Sleat had 15 points for the Tamaraws, who slipped to 0-2.

