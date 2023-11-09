News you need to know: Blackwater off to strong start and more

Nothing personal

PHOTO: PBA Images



JEFF Cariaso got a big opening win with his new team, against his old club.

He insists there’s nothing personal there.

The 51-year-old Fil-Am coach noted it feels great winning against any team, and he was simply pleased Blackwater got a big start to the season with a 103-84 rout of Converge.

Cariaso was among Alaska staff retained when Converge took over the franchise. They later parted ways and Cariaso was hired by Blackwater before the end of Season 47.

“It always feels good just to win,” Cariaso said with a smile. “It’s nothing personal kung sino yung kalaban. Tonight it’s Converge. We’re just blessed with this victory.”

Ortiz shows the way

PHOTO: PBA Images

CHRIS Ortiz powered the Bossing to a stunning opening victory, a 103-84 demolition of Converge in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

The Bossing ended a nine-game skid. Blackwater also got to beat the the FiberXers after losses in their previous two meetings.

Ortiz had 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, JVee Casio had 15 points and four dimes, Myk Ayonayon scored 13 and Rey Suerte added 12 points.

Converge got 20 points and 18 rebounds from Thomas Vodanovich. Mark Tallo, back in the PBA after four years, had 15 points on 6 of 17 shooting.

Bolts down Elasto Painters

PHOTO: PBA Images

SULEIMAN Braimoh scored 34 on 12 of 29 shooting as Meralco defeated Rain or Shine, 107-102, on Wednesday in the in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup in Pasig.

Chris Newsome shot 8 for 12 and wound up with 20 points, while Alleim Maliksi had 16 points on 5 of 12 shooting for the Bolts, who were without Chris Banchero due to a hamstring issue. Meralco rookie Brandon Bates was also out due to an ankle injury.

DaJuan Summers had 27 points on 8 of 23 shooting, while making nine rebounds for Rain or Shine.

Rookie Keith Datu shot 6 for 9 and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

UP, NU, La Salle reach Final Four

PHOTO: UAAP

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines and National University stayed tied for the lead as they clinched spots to the semifinals of the UAAP Season 86 basketball tournament.

The Maroons defeated the University of the East Warriors, 79-72, for a 9-2 win-loss record, which was matched by the Bulldogs with a 68-57 win over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

La Salle also entered the Final Four, beating Adamson 69-57.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles beat also-ran University of Sto. Tomas, 67-59, and gained a share of fourth spot with the Falcons at 5-6.

In NCAA action, San Sebastian defeated Letran, 94-75, while College of St. Benilde beat Jose Rizal University, 84-81.

