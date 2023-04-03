News you need to know: Vanguardia out as Blackwater coach and more

Vanguardia out as Blackwater coach

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

AFTER a tough run as coach, Ariel Vanguardia is set to be moved to another position at Blackwater.

The Bossing will tap a new coach after going 10-36 under Vanguardia. Team owner Dioceldo Sy said Vanguardia, who has also served as assistant coach and alternate governor, could be assigned to another position.

Blackwater finished at the bottom of the 12-team field in the Governors’ Cup with a 1-10 win-loss record.

The Bossing have interviewed former Converge coach Jeff Cariaso for the job, but no deal has been made.

Philippine volleyball teams to SEAG

PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

ALYSSA Valdez has been named captain of the Philippine women’s volleyball team to the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

The team will also have Jia Morado-De Guzman, Kyla Atienza, Ced Domingo, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao, Maria Gel Cayuna, Glaudine Troncoso, Dell Palomata, Kath Arado, Cherry Nunag, Kat Tolentino and Mylene Paat.

The men’s team has Vince Mangulabnan as skipper, with Lloyd Josafat, Kim Harold Dayandante, Vince Lorenzo, Jayvee Sumagaysay, Jau Umandal, Rwenzmel Taguibolos, Leo Ordiales, Manuel Sumanguid III, Jade Alex Disquitado, Jay Rack Dela Noche, Steven Charles Rotter, Cyrus Justin De Guzman and Michael Raymund Vicente.

Sisi Rondina and Jov Gonzaga will be joined in the national women’s beach volleyball team by Bernadeth Pons and Dij Rodriguez, weith Ran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, Jude Garcia and James Buytrago seeing action in the men’s side.

UAAP volleyball results

PHOTO: UAAP

UNIVERSITY of Sto. Tomas stunned erstwhile unbeaten La Salle, 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12, on Sunday in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Eya Laure scores 29 points on 29 attacks as the Tigresses improved to 7-3 for third spot.

La Salle still leads with a 9-1 record followed by Adamson at 7-2.

Far Eastern University downed winless University of the East, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16.

Chen Tagaod scored 20 as the Lady Tamaraws evened their record to 5-5. The Lady Warriors are winless in 10 outings.