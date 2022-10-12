Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Belga fined, Brownlee naturalization update and more

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    Will Justin Brownlee be eligible to play for the Philippines in the next Fiba window? Beau Belga gets fined but escapes ban. What's next for Jerwin Ancajas?

    Beau Belga fined

    Beau Belga ROS vs ConvergeBeau Belga is spared suspension.

    RAIN or Shine’s Beau Belga was spared suspension by will be handed a fine for the physical contact with San Miguel’s Diamond Stone.

    The 35-year-old Belga will be fined at least P20,000, according to PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, after being sent off from the game on Sunday.

    San Miguel won 113-105 for a 1-1 win-loss record. Rain or Shine slipped to 2-2.

    Belga escaped a ban but was warned a similar incident will lead to an automatic suspension.

    Brownlee, Oliver Gilas update

    Cameron Oliver, Justin Brownlee

    Gilas hopes Cameron Oliver and Justin Brownlee will be available for the next Fiba competitions.

    SEN. Francis Tolentino said the Senate and its counterparts in Congress have not received the documents from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas that would start the naturalization process of Justin Brownlee and Cameron Oliver.

    “Gusto ko tumulong pero how will we start… Maliit na bagay, kami na bahala,” said Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice which hold the hearings on naturalization.

    “I was willing to work overtime this November, tapusin na ito just in time for the next (Fiba) window sana but we haven’t received any single page. I checked my counterpart in the House, Rep. Juliet Ferrer, wala din daw na finile.

    The SBP apologized for the delay but assured that they are collating the documents.

    Ancajas future uncertain

    undefinedFernando Martinez wins two in a row against Jerwin Ancajas.

    JERWIN Ancajas’ trainer said the future is uncertain for the former world champion, dispirited after back-to-back losses in title fights.

    Fernando Martinez of Argentina in February took the IBF super flyweight title Ancajas held, and on Saturday defended it in the rematch.

    "Nahirapan siyang ibalik yung gana niya. Ang daming beses naming nag-usap," said Joven Jimenez.

    "Nung nasa hospital kami and nung nasa kuwarto na (ng hotel), umiiyak siya. Hinayaan na muna namin."

    Ancajas holds a 33-3-2 record with 22 KOs.

