News you need to know: Bejino, Asusano win again and more

Philippines bags five more gold medals

CENDY Asusano won her second gold medal in the Asean Para Games in Cambodia, topping the women’s javelin F54 on Tuesday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Asusano won the shot put on Monday.

Gary Bejino also scored a second win, ruling the men’s 200m freestyle S6 at the Morodok Techo Aquatics Center in two minutes, 38.55 seconds, erasing 2:45.99 record set by Aung Myint Myat of Myanmar last year in Indonesia.

Bejino won the men’s 400m freestyle on Sunday.

The Philippines bagged three other gold medals on Monday to increase its total to 13 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Ariel Alegarbes won the men’s 50m butterfly S14 in 26.69 seconds, while Evaristo Joven Carbonel dominated the men’s javelin F11 with a 23.98-m throw.

Sander Severino and Henry Roger Ilagan won the men’s team rapid para chess PI.

Big win for Pinoys in esports

THE Philippines topped Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the 12th Asean Para Games.

Marvin Angelo Ignacio, Chester Gonzales, Joshua Detera, Jasper Lorenz Ambat and Ashly Paghubasan swept the Malaysian team in the final, 3-0.

The win does not count on the medal tally with esports still a demonstration event in the Para Games.

