News you need to know: Bay Area back on top, SMB back on track and more

Dragons roar

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

GUEST team Bay Area is back in the lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, toppling Magnolia, 95-89, on Saturday at the Philsports Arena.

Myles Powell scored 32 points and hauled down 11 rebounds as the Dragons notched their ninth win in 10 games for the top spot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Magnolia slipped to joint second with Converge at 8-2.

Nick Rakocevic had 26 points and 19 rebounds, while Jio Jalalon scored 19 for the Hotshots.

Beermen back on track

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Watch Now

SIMON Enciso showed the way as San Miguel ended a two-game skid with a 108-104 victory over Phoenix on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup in Pasig.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Coach Leo Austria in health and safety protocols but the Beermen were in control throughout, holding off a late Fuel Masters rally to post their fourth win in nine games for joint seventh.

Enciso scored 20 and Devon Scott added 18.

Javee Mocon scored 18 for Phoenix, which suffered its third straight loss for a 5-6 record, in sixth spot.

Knights, Lions win

PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LETRAN closed in on a top two spot in the NCAA semifinals with a 74-58 rout of Mapua on Saturay at in San Juan.

Louie Sangalang scored 21 as the Knights improved to 13-4. A Letran win against Jose Rizal University (JRU) on Wednesday will secure a top two spot and a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

Paolo Hernandez scored 13 for the also-ran Cardinals (6-11).

San Beda kept its bid for a top two spot alive with a 70-61 win over JRU.

The Lions improved to 12-5. They take on College of St. Benilde (12-4) on Tuesday.