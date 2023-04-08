News you need to know: Batang PBA update, Blu Girls reach World Cup and more

Pinays reach Women’s Softball World Cup

PHOTO: ASAPHIL on Facebook

The Philippines is assured for a top four finish in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup 2023 in Incheon, Korea, earning a place in next year's Women’s Softball World Cup.

The Blu Girls lost to Japan, 9-1, on Friday but still ended at fourth place after the preliminaries with a 5-3 win-loss record.

The Philippines battles Chinese Taipei on Saturday for the bronze medal.

The world meet will be hosted by Ireland, Italy and Spain.

Batang PBA returns

PHOTO: PBA Images

THE Batang PBA returns to action on May 7 with 20 teams vying for honors.

The meet features competitions in the 14-under and the 12-under divisions.

The teams will be grouped into four with the top two teams advancing to the knockout quarterfinals.

The tournament hopes to see young players learn man-to-man defense better by using a no-zone defense ruling.

After PSL stint, Jervy Cruz moves to MPBL

PHOTO: PBA Images

JERVY Cruz is set to see action for the GenSan Warriors in the MPBL.

The 36-year-old Cruz, who last suited up in the PBA with NorthPort, had a short stint with the Davao Tigers in the Pilipinas Super League before joining GenSan.

The Warriors have also signed John Wilson and Larry Rodriguez, also former players of the Davao Occidental Tigers.