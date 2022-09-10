News you need to know: Barefield goes to Taiwan, Adams moves to Japan and more

Barefield to play in Taiwan

Sedrick Barefield joint the Braves. PHOTO: AP

MISSING the PBA draft application deadline due to lack of requirements, Sedrick Barefield is now set to see action in the Taiwan’s P. League+.

The 25-year-old Fil-American point applied for a Philippine passport before the draft application deadline but could not secure it in time and he has now signed with the Taiwan Fubon Braves.

Barefield, from the University of Utah, has played in pro leagues in Lithuania and Greece and was a projected No. 1 overall pick during the last draft.

Blackwater picked Brandon Rosser first overall in the 2022 PBA Draft.

Jeremiah Gray, who was picked second overall by Terrafirma, was traded to Ginebra.

Last year, Jason Brickman failed to secure documents in time for the PBA draft and went on to play for the Kaohsiung Aquas in the other Taiwan pro league T1.

Adams to B2 League

Roosevelt Adams still looking to play for Gilas. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ROOSEVELT Adams is also set to see action in the Japan pro league.

The 28-year-old Adams last played in the PBA for Terrafirma Dyip and has signed a one-year contract with the Kagawa Five Arrows in the second division of the B.League.

First pick in the PBA 2019 regular draft, the 6-foot-5 Adams had an option to extend for a third year after his first contract with Terrafirma expired on Dec. 31, 2021 but declined.

Spin.ph learned that Adams, who suited up for the Philippines in the game against Saudi Arabia in the August window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers, has a clause in his contract that will allow him to play for Gilas Pilipinas when called up.

Tierra interim NLEX coach

Adonis Tierra handles the Road Warriors as the search for a new coach continues. PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

ADONIS Tierra, who has been running NLEX practice since the departure of Yeng Guiao, has been named interim coach of the Road Warriors.

The search for a new coach will continue but NLEX is not in a rush as Tierra calls the shots in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“We have full trust and confidence with coach Ado being with NLEX for eight years. When we started, from Day One, nandiyan na siya hanggang ngayon. Matagal na rin naman siya,” said NLEX team representative Ronald Dulatre.

Guiao rejoined his former team Rain or Shine days after leaving NLEX.

Among the coaches reportedly being considered by the Road Warriors are Jong Uichico, Luigi Trillo and Sandy Arespoacochaga.

