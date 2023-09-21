News you need to know: Asian Games roster update and more

Philippines' Asiad medal bid takes a hit



THE Asian Games roster change issue affects not only the Philippine basketball team.

The Filipinos’ medal bid in golf is in peril with the Asian Games organizing committee denying the request to have Chanelle Avaricio take Princess Superal’s place on the team that also has top amateur Rianne Malixi and 2018 Asiad gold medalist Lois Kaye Go.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Superal is set to compete in Japan Tour's Step-Up circuit.

"Golf and fencing were denied," said Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino without further elaborating.

Gilas status

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



CALVIN Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins and Mo Tautuaa have not been totally ruled out of the Asian Games.

The Asiad has started with competitions in several sports, with the opening ceremony set on Saturday, and POC president Bambol Tolentino hinted it may take a day or two before a decision will be made by the organizing committee.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

"Sa (Sept) 23 pa naman dating nila," said Tolentino, hinting it may take a day or two before a decision will come out on whether Abueva and Co.will be allowed to play as last-minute replacements.

The Philippines expanded its pool for the Asiad, calling up Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino and CJ Perez.

Gilas in Fiba Asia Cup qualifying

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

FIBA action resumes in February next year, with the Philippine men’s basketball team seeing action in the qualifying events for the Asia Cup.

The first window of the qualifying is set in February 2024, the second window in November 2024 and the third window in February 2025.

Gilas battles New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong in Group B.

Australia was drawn in Group A along with Thailand, Korea and Indonesia, Group C is composed of China, Guam, Japan and Mongolia, Group D has Iraq, Jordan, Palestine and Saudi Arabia, Group E has Iran, Kazakhstan, India and Qatar, while Group F has Bahrain, Syria, Lebanon and UAE.



A rare win

PHOTO: CGTN Sports Scene | X

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

THE Philippines made the win column in Asian Games men’s volleyball for the first time.

Bryan Bagunas had 16 points as the Filipino spikers beat Afghanistan, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12, in Hangzhou on Wednesday, the country’s first in 49 years, for a 1-1 record.

Next up for the Philippines is a must-win match against Japan for a spot in the next round.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph