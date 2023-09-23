News you need to know: Asian Games, Gilas updates and more

Brownlee leads Gilas past LG Sakers

JUSTIN Brownlee had 19 points on 7 of 20 shooting, while June Mar Fajardo went 5 for 7 and scored 16 as the Philippine men’s basketball team defeated the Changwon LG Sakers, 86-81, in a tuneup game on Friday at the Philsports Arena.

Calvin Oftana had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Gilas in the team’s only tuneup game before the Asian Games.

Scottie Thompson added 11 points, shooting 4 for 6.

Former NBA player Dante Cunningham had 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting for LG Sakers.

Abueva and Co. update

DAYS before Asian Games basketball competitions get going, the Philippine men’s basketball team has yet to be finalized.

Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins and Mo Tautuaa did not see action in Gilas Pilipinas’ tuneup game against Korean Basketball League team LG Sakers, but could still end up in the final 12 for the Hangzhou Games if organizers rule that they can be inserted in the squad, according to coach Tim Cone.

"Not jumping around and being happy but they are still breathing. We are told they are still working on it and we’ll have a definitive time by the 24th. But by in large, we’ve got our 12 right now we are going to continue to practice with.”

“If those four came in suddenly, would we take them? That’s a decision that we’d have to make. I think it’s likely that we would because they actually were longer with us than the new guys. They balance out the line-up in terms of size,” said Cone.

Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Arvin Tolentino and CJ Perez, recently called up after roster issues cropped up, played for Gilas in the win over LG Sakers.

Good news from Guangzhou

JOANIE Delgaco reached the final of the women’s single sculls in the rowing competition of the 19th Asian Games on Friday at the Fuyang Water Sports Center.

The final is set on Monday.

The 2019 SEA Games gold medalist 2019 in lightweight double sculls, Delgaco finished second in the semifinals. Shiho Yonekawa of Japan topped the 2,000-meter race in eight minutes and 6.32 seconds followed by Delgaco at 8:18.30, while Hong Kong’s Wing Wun Leung was third in 8:20.35.

Cris Nievares, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, could not get past the semis.

Filipinas win

QUINLEY Quezada scored in the 89th and Katrina Guillou delivered in the 91st minute as the Philippine women’s football team beat Hong Kong, 3-1, on Friday in Asian Games women’s football competitions at the Wenzhou Sports Centre in China.

Sarina Bolden scored on a penalty kick in the eighth minute following a handball inside the box but Cheung Wai Ki equalized for Hong Kong in the 38th.

The Filipinas take on South Korea on Monday and Myanmar on Thursday.

