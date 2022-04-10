News you need to know: Arvin Tolentino, PBA Finals and more

Arvin Tolentino update

PHOTO: PBA Images

ARVIN Tolentino not seeing action in Game Two for Ginebra had nothing to do with the altercation with Meralco backup forward Raymar Jose in the series opener, according to coach Tim Cone.

The 26-year-old forward, who started in Game One of the PBA Governors Cup finals, was curiously absent in the second match of the best-of-seven series.

That was after Tolentino and Jose had a shouting match with Jose in the dying moments of the game and again in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms at the Araneta Coliseum.

Barangay Ginebra won, 99-93, to even the series 1-1.

“No relation to the commotion. Just a coaches’ decision,” Cone told SPIN.ph.

Tolentino and Jose were summoned by the commissioner before Game Two, getting warned but spared penalties.

PBA Finals Game Three

Ginebra looks to get a win run going as Meralco tries to bounce back.

GINEBRA could have Japeth Aguilar back for Game Three against Meralco on Sunday in the PBA Governors Cup at the MOA Arena.

Aguilar, out over two weeks with a strained calf, was in uniform on Friday but did not see action.

Although coach Tim Cone believes Aguilar may need a few more days, with the team looking at Game Four on Wednesday as a possible return for the high-leaping forward, he says there is a possibility the 35-year-old could see action for a few minutes in Game Three.

“He will come to the game, stretch him out, test him out a few things and then if he passes that test, and he will go warm-up. If he feels good at warm-ups, then we will look and see if we can hit him on the court at least for a few minutes,” said Cone.

Justin Brownlee is determined to play on after hurting his left ankle in Game Two.

The 33-year-old American says he doesn’t think it will affect his play in the remainder of the title series.

Brownlee twisted his ankle after landing on the foot of Cliff Hodge after a jumper in Game Two.

Meanwhile, Allein Maliksi is eager to bounce back after a scoreless Game Two.

Coach Norman Black is also counting on son Aaron to sustain the fine play as the Bolts try to regain control of the series.

UAAP roundup

Carl Tamayo and the Maroons stretch their win streak to six.

TYLER Tio scored 20 as Ateneo defeated University of Sto. Tomas, 91-80, on Saturday to complete a sweep of the first round of eliminations in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

The Blue Eagles hold a 7-0 record, while the Tigers are now 2-5 in sixth spot.

Zavier Lucero had 27 points as University of the Philippines downed Far Eastern University, 83-76, for its sixth straight win.

The Maroons are in second with a 6-1 record, while the Tamaraws slipped to 3-4 in fifth place.

Joaqui Manuel scored 14 as La Salle squeaked past Adamson, 61-58.

The Archers improved to 5-2 for third place, while the Falcons are in seventh spot after suffering their sixth loss in seven games.

Michael Malonozo and John Lloyd Clemente scored 12 each as National University routed cellar-dwelling University of the East, 77-61.

The Bulldogs notched their fourth win in seven games for fourth spot, while UE ended the first round winless.

