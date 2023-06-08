News you need to know: Otom delivers again, Gilas starts training and more

Angel Otom delivers again

ANGEL Otom clinched her third and fourth gold medals on Wednesday in the Asean Para Games in Cambodia.

The 19-year-old swimmer won the 50-meter butterfly in a meet record 47.33 seconds, erasing the 48.07 she herself set last year in Indonesia.

Otom won the 50-m freestyle gold in 42.22 seconds.

She earlier won the women’s 200m individual medley SM5 and the women’s 50m backstroke.

Gilas starts training for Fiba worlds

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

FOURTEEN players from the 21-man pool attended first practice as the Philippines formally started preparations for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

PBA stars June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Roger Pogoy, CJ Perez, Poy Erram and Chris Newsome were joined by overseas players Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Carl Tamayo and Rhenz Abando along with naturalized Filipino Ange Kouame and the Toledo Rockets’ AJ Edu, according to team manager Butch Antonio.

Justin Brownlee is in the US after attending the graduation of his youngest son but is expected to return to the Philippines this week.

Jordan Clarkson is expected to join the team in the final six weeks of the preparations, Kai Sotto’s schedule remains uncertain as he seeks a place in the NBA, Calvin Oftana suffered an injury during the Southeast Asian Games, while others in the pool are Dwight Ramos, Jordan Heading and Jamie Malonzo.

Rain or Shine sustains fine play

JHONARD Clarito scored 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting, while Gian Mamuyac came off the bench and delivered 14 points as Rain or Shine defeated San Miguel Beer, 100-98, in the PBA On Tour Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.

Santi Santillan had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Elasto Painters, who notched their third win in as many games.

Ally Bulanadi scored 31 points on 13 of 29 shooting for San Miguel, which suffered its second loss in four games.

Terrence Romeo went 12 for 22 and finished with 25 points for the Beermen.

Big blow for Terrafirma

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

TERRAFIRMA scored a big win but also suffered a huge setback in the PBA’s preseason exhibition series.

The Dyip turned back TNT Tropang Giga, 104-92, but forward Kevin Ferrer sustained a heel injury.

Ferrer went down late in the first half was stretchered off. He was brought immediately to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center and team insiders fear it could be an Achilles tendon injury.

Juami Tiongson scored 21 on 7 of 16 shooting, while Ed Daquioag went 6 for 6, finishing with 16 points as Terrafirma notched its first win in three games.

Glenn Khobuntin had 25 points for TNT, winless in two matches