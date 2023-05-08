News you need to know: Ando eyes SEAG gold after Asian meet and more

Ando trains sights on SEAG

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ELREEN Ando focuses on the Southeast Asian Games after a tough outing in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea.

Hidilyn Diaz finished fourth in the women's 59kg class with a total lift of 221kg, while Ando recorded 99kg in the snatch but unable to register a successful lift in the clean and jerk.

The 32-year-old Diaz, however, has opted to skip the SEAG, and eyes will be on Ando, 24, in the Cambodia meet.

Shifang Luo won the event, Chinese compatriot Xinyi Pei placed second and Olympic gold medalist Hsing-Chun Kuo of Chinese Taipei was third.

Pinays shine

FILIPINAS came up with big wins, with Kim Mangrobang and Jamie Lim topping individual events on Sunday in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambidia.

Lim won women’s kumite -61kg final against home bet Chakriya Vann, while Mangrobang retained the duathlon gold with a time of one hour, four minutes and 25.3 seconds.

Bien Zoleta-Mañalac and Princess Catindig won the soft tennis women’s doubles final over Thailand’s Chatmanee Jankiaw and Napawee Jankiaw, 5-2.

The obstacle course race teams completed a sweep of the gold medals, with Sandi Menchi Abahan, Mecca Cortizano, Milky Mae Tejares and Maritess Nocyao clocking 33.73 seconds in winning the women’s race.

Ahgie Radan, Elias Tabac, Mervin Guarte, and Jay-ar De Castro timed 24.47 seconds for the men’s gold.

Two silver medals for Gilas 3x3

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

THE Philippine men’s 3x3 basketball team ended up in second place after a 15-20 loss to Cambodia in the final.

Almond Vosotros, Joseph Eriobu, Lervin Flores and Joseph Sedurifa bagged silver.

The women’s team of Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Mikka Cacho could not get past Vietnam in the SEAG.

The team that beat the Filipinas in the preliminaries wound up scoring a repeat in the title game, 16-21.

La Salle a win away from title

ANGEL Canino showed the way as La Salle overcame National University, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13, in the opener of the best-of-three UAAP women’s volleyball title series at the Araneta Coliseum.

Canino scored 21 points for the Lady Spikers, who will look to finish off the Lady Bulldogs on Sunday at MOA Arena.