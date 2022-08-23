News you need to know: PBA on Castro shot, Gilas roster update and more

Castro on Castro’s shot

LEAGUE rules state that if a backboard light is installed, it will be used as the official expiration of the game, thus the PBA came up with the decision that Jayson Castro’s shot at the end of Game One of the Philippine Cup Finals between TNT Tropang Giga and San Miguel Beer should count.

Deputy commissioner Eric Castro said the PBA has the same guidelines as Fiba on such matters, and the game officials determined that the TNT guard was able to release the ball before the light went out. A review of the play was made a day later and league officials agreed with the call.

“In the PBA guidelines, when the backboard is equipped with red lighting around its perimeter, the lighting takes precedence over the game clock signal sound. ’Yun ang main purpose ng back light ng backboard that’s why we have that,” said Castro.

Castro’s shot gave TNT an 86-84 win over San Miguel.

“Actually, it was real close. This is siguro one of the hardest na nakita natin na desisyunan especially game-winning shot. We’ve reviewed so many shotclock violations, etc. pero eto, dikit na dikit,” said Castro.

Almazan pulls out

RAYMOND Almazan withdrew from the Philippine men’s basketball team due to family matters, according to coach Tim Cone.

The Gilas deputy coach said Almazan “certainly would have made the 12,” referring to the final cut for the game against Lebanon on Thursday.

However, the 6-foot-8 former NCAA MVP had to pull out. The team of 13 left for Beirut on Monday, with one player to be cut ahead of the game.

Almazan did mention his son was confined in a hospital for almost a week during the Philippine Cup semifinals between Meralco and San Miguel Beer.

“Raymond was super excited to join but had to beg off due to family issues regarding the health of his son,” Cone tweeted hours before the team's departure for Lebanon.

Gilas gears up

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas brought 13 players to Beirut for the game against Lebanon in the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Japeth Aguilar, who missed the start of straining after being put under health and safety protocols, made the trip along with Jordan Clarkson.

The final cut will be made ahead of the game on Thursday.

Joining them are Aguilar's Ginebra teammate Scottie Thompson, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, Northport’s Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana of NLEX, Kai Sotto of Australia's NBL, free agent Roosevelt Adams, Japan B.League imports Ray Parks, brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Dwight Ramos with Carl Tamayo as the only college player.

Gilas plays Saudi Arabia on Monday at MOA Arena.

